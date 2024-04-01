Maruti Suzuki's total sales increase by 10% to 187,196 units in March

Exports last month stood at 25,892 units, down from 30,119 units in March 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported a 10 per cent rise in total sales at 1,87,196 units in March this year as compared to 1,70,071 units in the same month last year.

In the year 2023-24, the company crossed an annual total sales milestone of 20 lakh units with highest-ever yearly domestic sales of 1,793,644 units and record exports of 2,83,067 units, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

In March, the company's total domestic dispatches to dealers, including passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) sales, stood at 1,61,304 units as compared to 1,39,952 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 15.26 per cent, MSI said in a statement.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market were at 1,52,718 units last month as compared to 1,32,763 units in the year-ago period, up 15 per cent, it added.

Sales of mini-segment cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models were marginally higher at 11,829 units as compared to 11,582 units in March 2023.



However, sales of compact cars such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR were lower at 69,844 units as against 71,832 units in the year-ago month.

On the other hand, utility vehicles comprising Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, XL6 saw sales of 58,436 units last month as compared to 37,054 units in March 2023, the company said.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 590 units as against 300 units in the year-ago month.

Exports last month stood at 25,892 units, down from 30,119 units in March 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India said that in 2023-24, its total sales were highest ever at 21,35,323 units as against 19,66,164 units in 2022-23, a growth of 8.6 per cent.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales in FY24 were at 17,59,881 units as against 16,06,870 units in FY23, up 9.52 per cent.

Exports in FY24 were at 2,83,067 units as compared to 2,59,333 units in FY23, a growth of 9.15 per cent, it added.

