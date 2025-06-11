Home / Companies / News / PESB recommends THDC India director Bhupender Gupta for NHPC top job

PESB recommends THDC India director Bhupender Gupta for NHPC top job

Gupta along with eight others appeared for the interview in the selection meeting for the post of CMD NHPC, the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) said in a notification

NHPC, Hydro power
Gupta currently holds the post of Director (Technical), THDC India Limited -- a subsidiary company of power giant NTPC. | Wikimedia commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:49 PM IST
Government headhunter PESB on Wednesday recommended the name of Bhupender Gupta for the post of Chairman & Managing Director of NHPC Limited.

Gupta currently holds the post of Director (Technical), THDC India Limited -- a subsidiary company of power giant NTPC.

Gupta along with eight others appeared for the interview in the selection meeting for the post of CMD NHPC, the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) said in a notification.

Suprakash Adhikari, Director(Technical) NHPC, Ashok Kumar Nauriyal, ED NHPC, and Ramesh Mukhiya, MD of Chenab Valley Power Projects Ltd ( A JV of NHPC and JKPDC) also appeared for the interview.

Mukta Shekhar, Joint Secretary, Indian Railways Accounts Service; Rajesh Kumar Singh, CMD, Bridge And Roof Company (India) Limited; Thangarajan Subhash Chandira Bosh, Executive Director Chief Executive Officer, REC Power Development & Consultancy Limited; Krishna Mohan Srivastava, Senior General Manager Business Area Head, Sitapur, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, and Ali Shah, ED (Entity Appraisal -II & CSR), PFC appeared for the interview.

NHPC, under the Ministry of Power, is the largest hydropower development organisation in India. The Faridabad-based company has also diversified into solar and wind energy development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :PESBhydropowerNTPCMinistry of Power

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

