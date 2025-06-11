PESB recommends THDC India director Bhupender Gupta for NHPC top job

Government headhunter PESB on Wednesday recommended the name of Bhupender Gupta for the post of Chairman & Managing Director of NHPC Limited.

Gupta currently holds the post of Director (Technical), THDC India Limited -- a subsidiary company of power giant NTPC.

Gupta along with eight others appeared for the interview in the selection meeting for the post of CMD NHPC, the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) said in a notification.

Suprakash Adhikari, Director(Technical) NHPC, Ashok Kumar Nauriyal, ED NHPC, and Ramesh Mukhiya, MD of Chenab Valley Power Projects Ltd ( A JV of NHPC and JKPDC) also appeared for the interview.