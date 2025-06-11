Dabur reaffirms support to general trade amid quick commerce disruption

Amid growing distribution disruption due to emerging quick commerce channels, home-grown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm Dabur India has reaffirmed its commitment to general trade distributors.

This came on the heels of the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mohit Malhotra, meeting the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) on Wednesday.

“Our general trade stockist partners are not just channels of distribution, they are our growth partners, our frontline ambassadors, and the reason brand Dabur reaches every corner of India. Their entrepreneurial spirit, agility, and deep market understanding have helped us navigate challenges and seize opportunities across decades,” said Malhotra in a statement.

This comes as channels like quick commerce gain ground, becoming growth drivers for packaged foods companies. ALSO READ: Share of small-ticket gold loans to rise as RBI eases the LTV norms The company will invest in tools and programmes to empower stockist partners, ranging from predictive analytics for demand planning to simplified onboarding and claims processing systems. These initiatives are designed to make doing business with Dabur easier, faster, and more rewarding, the statement added. “As we roll out our new vision strategy, we intend to work with these partners to not only tap emerging opportunities but also ensure that their return on investment is protected and enhanced,” Malhotra said.