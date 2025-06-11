HNGIL resolution: CoC to vote on the INSCO's revised plan next week

The committee of creditors of Hindustan National Glass and Industries Limited (HNGIL) would vote on the final resolution plan submitted by Independent Sugar Corporation (INSCO) next week, after INSCO was directed by the Supreme Court to match the offering made by the previous bidder, according to people in the know.

The revised plan of INSCO was discussed in the meeting of the committee on Tuesday night, sources said.

“The revised plan presented by the bidder is an improved version. The committee members decided to put it up for voting, helping in efforts for resolution,” said an executive with a state-owned lender.

The Supreme Court, in a recent order, had asked the CoC of HNGIL to consider the resolution plan of INSCO, provided the cash payment by the latter to the CoC matches the previous bidder AGI Greenpac’s commercial offering. ALSO READ: SC refuses to quash Pocso charges against judge, cites shocking allegations The apex court has also said that the resolution plan submitted by INSCO will be considered only if the company “adheres to its original payment to the operational creditors and workmen of ₹50 crore, and the equity to the CoC would remain”. If the plan fulfills these conditions, then it has to be approved by the CoC and the adjudicating authority by June 27.