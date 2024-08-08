Vedanta puts steel sale on hold, $1billion share boost adds relief

Vedanta Ltd has paused plans to sell its steel business following a successful $1 billion share sale that has provided the company with greater financial flexibility. The decision to delay the sale also stems from environmental and regulatory hurdles that have discouraged potential bidders, reported Bloomberg citing sources.

The Mumbai-based conglomerate, led by Anil Agarwal, had been collaborating with advisers to sell the steel business, which includes iron-ore and manganese mines, with the goal of raising approximately $2.5 billion to reduce the group’s debt. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, the recent capital infusion has alleviated some of this financial pressure, lessening the immediate need for a sale. While specific details about the environmental and regulatory challenges were not disclosed, the sources noted that the company might revisit the sale in the future.

India’s industrial sector frequently encounters challenges related to environmental degradation, community displacement, and wildlife conservation. Last year, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project revealed that Vedanta had lobbied the Indian government to dilute environmental regulations during the Covid-19 pandemic, further complicating the company’s reputation in this space.

Vedanta considers steel asset sale

A Vedanta representative told Bloomberg that the company remains open to selling its steel assets, but only at an appropriate price.

Vedanta ventured into the steel industry in 2018 by acquiring a 90 per cent stake in ESL Steel Ltd, which operates in Bokaro, Jharkhand. ESL Steel produces a range of products, including pig iron, billets, TMT bars, wire rods, and ductile iron pipes.

The potential sale of the steel business was part of a broader plan approved by Vedanta’s board last year to split the conglomerate into six separate entities. The company aims to complete this demerger by the end of the financial year in March 2025, and as of July 31, 75 per cent of its secured creditors had approved the proposal.

More From This Section

Vedanta shifts focus to electronics

Despite mandating advisers for the potential sale, Vedanta has indicated that it will prioritise investments in sectors such as electronics and semiconductors.

As of the end of June, Vedanta reported a net debt of Rs 613.2 billion ($7.3 billion), an 8.8 per cent increase from the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s steel division saw a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in saleable production, reaching 356 kilotons due to improved efficiency. The company’s overall net profit exceeded expectations.

Ajay Goel, Vedanta’s Chief Financial Officer, noted in the earnings statement that the response to the $1 billion qualified institutional placement was “overwhelming” and that the proceeds would be used to deleverage the balance sheet and reduce financing costs.