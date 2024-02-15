Home / Companies / News / Pfizer agrees to pay $93 million to settle Lipitor drug antitrust lawsuit

Pfizer agrees to pay $93 million to settle Lipitor drug antitrust lawsuit

Pfizer introduced Lipitor in 1997, and the drug drove more than $130 billion in sales during its first 14 years on the market

Pfizer in a statement called the allegations "factually and legally without merit
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 7:59 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Pfizer has agreed to pay $93 million to settle antitrust claims by wholesale drug distributors that accused it of conspiring with India's Ranbaxy Laboratories to delay sales of less expensive, generic versions of the cholesterol drug Lipitor.

Attorneys for Lipitor purchasers including Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc and Puerto Rico's Drogueria Betances LLC disclosed the agreement in a filing on Wednesday in U.S. court in Trenton, New Jersey.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The distributors' case will continue against Ranbaxy, the attorneys filing said.

The proposed settlement, which requires a judge's approval, comes after more than a decade of litigation. Pfizer did not admit liability.

Pfizer in a statement called the allegations "factually and legally without merit." It said the settlement was "fair, reasonable and the best way to resolve this litigation."

A representative for Sun Pharma, which acquired Ranbaxy in 2014, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pfizer introduced Lipitor in 1997, and the drug drove more than $130 billion in sales during its first 14 years on the market.

The pharma distributors claimed Pfizer fraudulently sought to extend its patent rights over Lipitor. They accused the company of paying Ranbaxy to delay introducing a generic version of Lipitor and engaging in sham litigation with Ranbaxy over the drug.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said the settlement provides "immediate economic relief" to class members and avoids the risk of continued litigation, potential appeals and no recovery. They said they will seek up to about $31 million in legal fees from the settlement fund.

The case is In re: Lipitor Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 3:12-cv-02389-PGS-JBD.

 

Also Read

GSK's India arm posts 12.5% Q2 profit at Rs 218 cr on strong vaccine demand

Pharma industry optimistic, expects more collaborative efforts in New Year

Supreme Court dismisses plea against GSK pharma for deficiency in service

GSK Pharma surges 7%, nears record high on healthy business outlook

Glenmark recalls 1,200 bottles of generic hypertension drug in US

Netflix's monetisation model may just save India's online learning apps

RIL in talks for stake in Tata Play, may buy Disney's 29.8% share

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank proposes reverse merger with holding entity

Country Group to invest Rs 5,000 crore in luxury housing project in Noida

ED launches preliminary probe into Fema breach in Paytm Bank case

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PfizerGSK Pfizerpharmaceutical firmscholesterol drug

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story