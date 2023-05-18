Home / Companies / News / Pfizer suspends sale of three antibiotics in India over technical issues

Pfizer suspends sale of three antibiotics in India over technical issues

Investigating matter with contract manufacturer Astral Steritech, says pharma firm

Sohini Das Mumbai
Pfizer suspends sale of three antibiotics in India over technical issues

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 5:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US pharmaceutical major Pfizer has voluntarily suspended selling three antibiotics in India after "technical issues" at its contract manufacturing site.
The exact issue with Magnex, Magnamycin, and Zosyn at the manufacturing site is not known, but trade sources said it is unlikely to be a major problem as the company has not issued a recall.

Magnex is used to treat gynaecological and abdominal infections and Magnamycin for bacterial infections of the respiratory tract, pelvic inflammatory disease and other issues. Zosyn is used for stomach, urinary tract, and skin infections.
Pfizer said that it places utmost emphasis on patient safety and product quality. “Out of an abundance of caution, and following a request by our local contract manufacturer, Pfizer has currently placed a voluntary stop on further sale and use of its products Magnex, Magnamycin and Zosyn in India as a result of certain technical issues brought to our attention by the contract manufacturing site in India,” said a company spokesperson.

The manufacturer is investigating the matter and Pfizer will take any further action if required, the company said.
Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), said the company on May 16 issued a circular about deviations observed at its local contract manufacturing facility, Astral Steritech, regarding the three products.
“In the light of the circular we have asked all retailers, stockists, hospital distributors etc to temporarily suspend sales and distribution of the three antibiotics mentioned,” Singhal said.
Abbott India recalled in April one batch of its popular thyroid disorder drug Thyronorm due to a labeling error about dosage, saying there was no quality issue. The mislabeled batch was invoiced in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Also Read

Pfizer suspends sale, use of some products in India over quality concerns

House panel wants e-pharmacy rules in place asap, MoHFW to act soon

Pfizer announces 12-week paternity leave policy for its employees

Patent infringement: HC orders Triveni Chemicals to pay Rs 2 cr to Pfizer

Seagen acquisition: Pfizer can now bet on future of cancer drugs

Paytm partners with SBI Card, NPCI to launch co-branded RuPay credit cards

Alibaba Group misses revenue estimates, approves cloud unit spinoff

Pfizer suspends sale, use of some products in India over quality concerns

PNB Housing Finance Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 64% to Rs 279 cr

BPCL unveils Rs. 49,000 cr petrochemical project at Mumbai's Bina Refinery

Topics :PfizerPfizer IndiaAntibiotics

First Published: May 18 2023 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story