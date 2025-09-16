Home / Companies / News / P&G Health appoints Shashank Srowthy as new CFO effective October 1

P&G Health appoints Shashank Srowthy as new CFO effective October 1

P&G Health appointed Shashank Srowthy as chief financial officer from October 1, succeeding Lokesh Chandak, who moves to a regional finance role in P&G Asia

From its highs over the past month, the stock of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare is down 7 per cent before recovering this week P&G
Srowthy will take over from Lokesh Chandak, who is moving to a new assignment as senior director – finance and accounting, feminine care, P&G Asia, Middle East and Africa. | Photo: Company website
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 6:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Procter & Gamble Health has announced the appointment of Shashank Srowthy as the company’s chief financial officer, effective October 1, the company said in a release.
 
Srowthy will take over from Lokesh Chandak, who is moving to a new assignment as senior director – finance and accounting, feminine care, P&G Asia, Middle East and Africa.
 
He has over 14 years of experience in finance roles at P&G. Srowthy joined the company in 2011 in India and has since worked across multiple roles and geographies, delivering results for several P&G businesses in India, Dubai, and Singapore. He is currently director – finance, haircare, P&G Asia, Middle East and Africa.
 
Srowthy said in the release: “I am thrilled and deeply humbled to kick-start the next phase of my journey with P&G and return to India. This role is a phenomenal opportunity for me to work with various stakeholders towards providing superior healthcare solutions to our consumers and patients. These are exciting times, and I look forward to contributing to the growth of P&G Health in India, together with our people who are the backbone of this organisation.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No ITC for hotel rooms up to Rs 7,500 under 5% GST, says FinMin

Mahindra Lifespaces to redevelop Chembur societies worth ₹1,700 crore

Ola Electric hits 1 mn production mark, launches special edition RoadsterX+

TCS announces deal with ARN Media to modernise technology, business ops

Indigo to launch direct flights to Copenhagen from Mumbai starting Oct 8

Topics :P&GIndian CFOsFMCG firms

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story