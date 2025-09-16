P&G Health appoints Shashank Srowthy as new CFO effective October 1

Procter & Gamble Health has announced the appointment of Shashank Srowthy as the company’s chief financial officer, effective October 1, the company said in a release.

Srowthy will take over from Lokesh Chandak, who is moving to a new assignment as senior director – finance and accounting, feminine care, P&G Asia, Middle East and Africa.

He has over 14 years of experience in finance roles at P&G. Srowthy joined the company in 2011 in India and has since worked across multiple roles and geographies, delivering results for several P&G businesses in India, Dubai, and Singapore. He is currently director – finance, haircare, P&G Asia, Middle East and Africa.