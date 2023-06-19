Home / Companies / News / Chemical firm Lubrizol to invest $150 mn to build CPVC resin plant in Guj

Chemical firm Lubrizol to invest $150 mn to build CPVC resin plant in Guj

US-based specialty chemical company Lubrizol Corporation on Monday announced investment commitments of over $150 million across several projects in its portfolio in the country

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Chemical firm Lubrizol to invest $150 mn to build CPVC resin plant in Guj

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 8:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US-based specialty chemical company Lubrizol Corporation on Monday announced investment commitments of over USD 150 million across several projects in its portfolio in the country.

The proposed investment will go into building the world's largest CPVC resin plant at Vilayat in Gujarat in partnership with Grasim Industires; doubling its CPVC capacity at its Dahej Gujarat plant to 1.4 lakh tonne; opening a second grease lab in Navi Mumbai, the Berkshire Hathaway-owned company said in a statement.

Founded in 1928, Lubrizol Corporation provides specialty chemicals for the transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Its products include additives for engine oils and other transportation-related fluids, additives for industrial lubricants, and additives for gasoline and diesel fuel.

The Wickliffe, Ohio-based firm operates over 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices around the world and employs more than 8,000 people.

"India has a favourable climate for business investment, including in many of the industries we support," said Lubrizol president and chief executive Rebecca Liebert, announcing the investment.

"We are building on 50 years of success here by adding new manufacturing, lab and R&D sites, supporting in-country innovation and adding jobs that capitalise on the great expanding workforce and business conditions in this country, allowing us to serve needs not only in the domestic market but also in surrounding countries," she added.

The new investments will enable creation of 4,000 direct and indirect jobs, she said.

Lubrizol has been in the country since 1966. The new investment will enable Lubrizol own the world's largest CPVC resin production facility with Grasim Industries.

Lubrizol and Grasim, which is the flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, will break ground on the first phase of the 1 lakh tonne CPVC resin plant at Grasim's site in Vilayat later this year. This will be the largest single-site capacity for CPVC resin production globally, the company statement said.

Lubrizol will double its existing CPVC compound capacity at Dahej from existing 70,000 tonnes to 1.4 lakh tonnes and plans to set up a local R&D centre, which will be its second global R&D centre after North America.

With this investment, Lubrizol becomes the only company in India with end-to-end CPVC capability. This plant will also cater to Nepal, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

The company said it is also planning to enhance the capacity at its grease lab in Turbhe, in Navi Mumabi by opening a new lab to support the testing and development of calcium sulfonate greases.

Also Read

Grasim, Lubrizol to begin work on Vilayat CPVC resin plant by end of 2023

Berkshire Hathaway posts big loss in Q4, cash hoard swells to $130 bn

Grasim board inducts Ananya Birla, Aryaman Vikram Birla as directors

Grasim Industries Q4 results: Net profit falls 91% to Rs 93.51 crore

UN talks on a treaty to end global plastic pollution open in Paris

Grasim, Lubrizol to begin work on Vilayat CPVC resin plant by end of 2023

Google-backed Adda247 acquires Veeksha to give 3D experiences to students

Bookings begin for Maruti Suzuki MPV Invicto at Rs 25,000; launch on July 5

Kamdhenu Paints targets Rs 1,000 crore revenue by FY28: CMD Satish Agarwal

TPG sells stake in Shriram Finance for Rs 1,400 cr, Piramal to follow suit

Topics :GujaratChemical industryInvestment

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story