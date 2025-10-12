Home / Companies / News / Philips to expand male grooming, mother and child care range in India

Philips India, which recently launched the rechargeable intimate skin-protect grooming device OneBlade targeting Gen Z consumers, noted that premium products are rapidly gaining traction

Royal Philips
Image: Bloomberg
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 7:28 PM IST
Philips, the global health technology company, has announced plans to expand its portfolio of male grooming and mother-and-child care products in India, while also introducing select international product categories to the domestic market.
 
Philips India recently launched the rechargeable intimate skin-protect grooming device OneBlade, targeting Gen Z consumers, and noted that premium products are rapidly gaining traction. The company reported over 75 per cent growth in its premium segment, reflecting a clear consumer shift towards higher-end offerings.
 
“We will continue to strengthen male grooming and mother-and-child care with continuous innovations, while also bringing our global product categories, already successful in other markets, into India,” said Smit Shukla, head of Philips Personal Health India Subcontinent, in an interview with PTI.
 
He further mentioned that the company possesses a broad global portfolio in oral care and is evaluating its potential introduction to the Indian market. Philips is carefully assessing which products are likely to drive the most consumer demand in the country.
 
Vidyut Kaul, head of Personal Health for Philips’ Growth Region (JAPAC, ISC, META & LATAM), stated that, excluding the manual razors segment, the market has been growing at a mid-to-high single-digit annual rate over the past five years. Philips India currently holds approximately 50–60 per cent market share in the grooming segment.
 
In April this year, the company launched its most advanced and premium shaver, noting that demand in the premium segment has exceeded supply, with growth surpassing 75 per cent.
 
Kaul highlighted that the male grooming segment continues to be a key growth driver, followed closely by mother-and-child care. Both portfolios have performed exceptionally well over the past two to three years, and they are expected to drive further growth while expanding consumer access.
 
“In addition, the personal care and personal grooming segments will continue to accelerate the growth journey in India,” Kaul added.

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

