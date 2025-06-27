PhysicsWallah, CSC Academy to set up digital university for rural learners

Education company PhysicsWallah has joined hands with CSC Academy (CSCA), a not-for-profit organisation under the IT Ministry's Common Services Centres (CSC), to set up a digital university for rural learners, a release said on Friday.

The Digital University - envisioned under the partnership - will offer accredited online degree programmes and certifications, with Common Services Centres (CSCs) serving as digital learning centres. This would be aimed at expanding access to quality higher education across rural and underserved regions of India.

"The partnership attempts to leverage PW's expertise in creating various educational and skill development programmes with CSCA's nationwide network of CSCs," the release said.