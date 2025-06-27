Home / Companies / News / PhysicsWallah, CSC Academy to set up digital university for rural learners

PhysicsWallah, CSC Academy to set up digital university for rural learners

The programmes will be delivered through PhysicsWallah online, offline and hybrid modes as well as Common Service Centres as learning hubs

Physics Wallah founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Mishra
"The partnership attempts to leverage PW's expertise in creating various educational and skill development programmes with CSCA's nationwide network of CSCs," the release said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Education company PhysicsWallah has joined hands with CSC Academy (CSCA), a not-for-profit organisation under the IT Ministry's Common Services Centres (CSC), to set up a digital university for rural learners, a release said on Friday.

The Digital University - envisioned under the partnership - will offer accredited online degree programmes and certifications, with Common Services Centres (CSCs) serving as digital learning centres. This would be aimed at expanding access to quality higher education across rural and underserved regions of India.

"The partnership attempts to leverage PW's expertise in creating various educational and skill development programmes with CSCA's nationwide network of CSCs," the release said.

The programmes will be delivered through PhysicsWallah online, offline and hybrid modes as well as Common Service Centres as learning hubs.

This partnership will aim to target skill-based training, co-developing courses and certificate programmes in emerging areas such as cyber security, artificial intelligence, and behavioural science. Further to aid rural capability development, PhysicsWallah will train CSCA and Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), who will further support the academic delivery at the local level, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Sons, Trusts to set up a new Trust for long term care of AI victims

Wakefit Innovations files draft papers with Sebi; seeks to raise ₹ 468 cr

DHL Express announces opening of ₹ 34 cr service centre in Bengaluru

JioBlackRock Broking gets Sebi's approval to launch brokerage business

Singapore healthcare firm Rollins ends investment deal with EaseMyTrip

Topics :information technology

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story