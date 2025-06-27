Home / Companies / News / DHL Express announces opening of ₹ 34 cr service centre in Bengaluru

DHL Express announces opening of ₹ 34 cr service centre in Bengaluru

The service centre, within the Kempegowda International Airport, is equipped with advanced material handling systems designed to enable faster and more efficient shipment processing

DHL Express
The expansion enhances regional productivity, placing the company in a stronger position to manage future volume growth with greater agility, he stated. (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
Global express shipping firm DHL Express on Friday announced opening of a new service centre at AISATS Logistics Park in Bengaluru at an investment of 3.43 million euros (about Rs 34 crore).

The facility addresses the increasing shipment volumes from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises across Southern India, driven by the region's consistent economic growth and growing global trade engagement, DHL Express said in a statement.

The service centre, within the Kempegowda International Airport, is equipped with advanced material handling systems designed to enable faster and more efficient shipment processing. 

ALSO READ: Aim to have 25% share in Indian e-com cargo market: DHL E-commerce CEO

  The facility spanning 17,900 square feet also incorporates automation technologies, including telescopic conveyors, wheel sorters, and an operation logic-based conveyor sequence, for import and export processes.

These enhancements are projected to reduce shipment processing times, enhancing throughput capacity to handle current and future volume growth, the company said.

"With closer proximity to the airport and cutting-edge automation, we can process shipments faster while reducing manual effort," said RS Subramanian, SVP South Asia, DHL Express. 

This expansion enhances regional productivity, placing the company in a stronger position to manage future volume growth with greater agility, he stated.

This is strategically timed to leverage India's significant geographic tailwinds, which is focused on accelerating sustainable growth in high-potential markets and diversifying global supply chains.

It is a part of DHL's broader strategy to bolster its India network through strategic facility upgrades and aligns with DHL's Strategy 2030: Accelerating Sustainable Growth, the statement said. 

 

  The sustained economic dynamism across Asia Pacific, particularly the robust trade growth witnessed in India, continues to be a cornerstone of global commerce, said Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific.

"By enhancing our infrastructure in key markets like Southern India, we are not only reinforcing our commitment to facilitating seamless international trade but also ensuring our customers, from SMEs to established multinational corporations, that we have the necessary logistics setup to capitalize on these evolving opportunities," he added.

The facility features dedicated drive-in bays for pick-up and delivery vehicles, designed to optimize shipment handling and minimize manual effort, thereby reducing turnaround times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :DHL expresslogisticsBengaluru

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

