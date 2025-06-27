Home / Companies / News / JioBlackRock Broking gets Sebi's approval to launch brokerage business

JioBlackRock Broking gets Sebi's approval to launch brokerage business

The broking entity's parent company, JioBlackRock Investment Advisers, is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and BlackRock Inc of the US

Reliance Jio
JioBlackRock Broking aims to bring affordable, transparent, and technology-driven execution capabilities for investors
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 2:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jio BlackRock Broking Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd, has received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to commence operations as a brokerage firm.

JioBlackRock Broking aims to bring affordable, transparent, and technology-driven execution capabilities for investors, the company said in a statement.

The broking entity's parent company, JioBlackRock Investment Advisers, is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and BlackRock Inc of the US.

ALSO READ: JioBlackRock receives Sebi nod, appoints Sid Swaminathan as MD and CEO

Along with the recent regulatory approvals received by Jio BlackRock Asset Management Pvt Ltd and Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers to commence operations, the receipt of the broking license enables the Jio BlackRock joint venture to offer holistic investment solutions.

"With JioBlackRock Investment Advisers, we will be able to offer personalised advice to retail investors. Now with brokerage, we will also bring an execution platform for self-directed investors," Marc Pilgrem, MD and CEO of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd, said.

Even as JioBlackRock's Asset Management arm introduces innovative mutual funds to the market, and JioBlackRock Investment Advisers prepares to launch operations, the approval for the broking entity adds another dimension to the strategy of democratising investments in India, through easily accessible and digital-first solutions, JFSL MD and CEO Hitesh Sethia said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Singapore healthcare firm Rollins ends investment deal with EaseMyTrip

Sobha to invest Rs 800 cr on new luxury housing project in Greater Noida

Hay found in aircraft wing delays Bangkok-bound Air India flight by 5 hours

Amitabh Kant joins Fairfax as senior advisor after G20 Sherpa role

Ashok Leyland secures order for 200 trucks from Instant Transport

Topics :Jio Financial ServicesJio networkBlackRockReliance Jio

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story