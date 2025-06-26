Tata Sons, Trusts to set up a new Trust for long term care of AI victims

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, today informed the board that Tata Sons and Tata Trusts will jointly establish a dedicated trust to provide long-term assistance to the families of those killed in the Air India crash.

Chandrasekaran briefed the board of directors on the steps taken by the Tata group to support the families affected by the Air India tragedy on June 12.

As chairman of Air India, Chandrasekaran is working closely with the airline to ensure that relief and rehabilitation measures are swiftly implemented for those impacted by the crash, which claimed over 270 lives, including people on the ground.