Singapore healthcare firm Rollins ends investment deal with EaseMyTrip

Online travel agency was to acquire a 30% stake in healthcare company for medical tourism foray

EaseMyTrip
In September, EaseMyTrip entered medical tourism by acquiring 49% in Pflege Home Healthcare for ₹30 cr and 30% in Rollins International for ₹60 cr
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 1:41 PM IST
Rollins International has pulled out of a deal that would have online travel agency EaseMyTrip acquire a 30 per cent stake in the healthcare company, the OTA told exchanges earlier this week as it pursues opportunities in India’s medical tourism industry.
 
The two companies in September had signed definitive agreements for EaseMyTrip to acquire a stake in Rollins through a share swap deal of Rs 60 crore. The OTA allotted 32.9 million fully paid-up equity shares to Rollins in April 2025.
 
“Following thorough internal deliberations and detailed discussions with the management of Rollins, we have reached a collective decision to not proceed with the transaction,” said Rollins in a letter to EaseMyTrip. 
 
“Upon evaluation of our long-term strategic direction and evolving vision, we have concluded that proceeding further with the transaction may not be fully aligned with our goals moving forward. Considering the interests of all our stakeholders, including our internal team and future aspirations of Rollins — we believe this course of action is the most responsible at this stage,” it said.
 
Rollins is a subsidiary of Singapore-based RHA Holdings and focuses on gluten- and lactose-free food products, allergen-free health supplements, and wellness therapies and technologies.
 
EaseMyTrip, in September, decided to enter India’s growing medical tourism sector by acquiring a 49 per cent equity stake in Pflege Home Healthcare for Rs 30 crore, and a 30 per cent stake in Rollins International for Rs 60 crore. 
 
Pflege Home Healthcare assists patients seeking treatment in Dubai and it is taking the service to the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, India, and Malaysia.
 
In the March quarter, EaseMyTrip posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.9 crore. Revenue from operations dropped 15.2 per cent to Rs 139 crore, from Rs 164 the year before. Air ticketing continued to be the company’s biggest revenue driver.

Topics :EaseMyTripmedical tourismEasy Trip Planners Limited

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

