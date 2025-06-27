Singapore healthcare firm Rollins ends investment deal with EaseMyTrip

Rollins International has pulled out of a deal that would have online travel agency EaseMyTrip acquire a 30 per cent stake in the healthcare company, the OTA told exchanges earlier this week as it pursues opportunities in India’s medical tourism industry.

The two companies in September had signed definitive agreements for EaseMyTrip to acquire a stake in Rollins through a share swap deal of Rs 60 crore. The OTA allotted 32.9 million fully paid-up equity shares to Rollins in April 2025.

Following thorough internal deliberations and detailed discussions with the management of Rollins, we have reached a collective decision to not proceed with the transaction," said Rollins in a letter to EaseMyTrip.

"Upon evaluation of our long-term strategic direction and evolving vision, we have concluded that proceeding further with the transaction may not be fully aligned with our goals moving forward. Considering the interests of all our stakeholders, including our internal team and future aspirations of Rollins — we believe this course of action is the most responsible at this stage," it said. Rollins is a subsidiary of Singapore-based RHA Holdings and focuses on gluten- and lactose-free food products, allergen-free health supplements, and wellness therapies and technologies. EaseMyTrip, in September, decided to enter India's growing medical tourism sector by acquiring a 49 per cent equity stake in Pflege Home Healthcare for Rs 30 crore, and a 30 per cent stake in Rollins International for Rs 60 crore.