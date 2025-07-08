PhysicsWallah, YCMOU join hands to offer credit-based online degrees

Edtech firm PhysicsWallah (PW) has partnered with Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University to offer regular online classes, the company said on Tuesday.

The firm said students will also be able to take admission in certain online, credit-based degree programmes.

"PhysicsWallah (PW) has partnered with Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), with an aim to offer regular online classes and real-time doubt resolution facilities to students," the company said in a statement.

The two institutions are working towards trying to expand access to formal higher education for learners by introducing four programmes -- Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Arts in English (MA English), and Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA).