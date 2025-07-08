Home / Companies / News / Apollo AyurVAID aims for 1,000 beds by 2028, eyes ₹500 crore turnover

Apollo AyurVAID, one of India's largest Ayurvedic hospital chains, targets 1,000 beds and Rs 500 crore turnover by 2028, as demand for Ayurvedic treatments rises

Apollo AyurVAID
premium
Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 6:15 PM IST
Apollo AyurVAID, one of the largest Ayurvedic hospital chains in India, aims to have 1,000 beds across the country by 2028, as it sees demand for Ayurvedic treatment rising.
 
The chain, which currently operates 12 hospitals and had 185 beds in operation by the end of FY25, handles around 40,000-42,000 patients annually. It is targeting 200,000 patients annually in the next five years, by which time the hospital chain aims to reach a ₹500 crore turnover.
 
Speaking to Business Standard, Rajiv Vasudevan, Founder, CEO, and MD of Apollo AyurVAID, said that the company is expanding in cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, and will have around 225 beds by the end of August. At present, most of its hospitals are 40-45 bed facilities.
 
India's Ayurveda product market is projected to reach $16.27 billion (₹1.2 trillion) by FY28, up from $7 billion (₹57,450 crore) in 2024. This growth is being driven by rising demand for Ayurvedic treatments. At Apollo AyurVAID, they treat conditions such as stroke rehabilitation, cancer rehab, Parkinsonism, diabetes, rheumatism, infertility, and several others.
 
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise acquired a 60 per cent stake in AyurVAID for ₹26.4 crore in 2022. “There has been an overall investment of ₹80 crore, and the revenue CAGR has been around 75 per cent. We ended FY25 with ₹32 crore in topline revenue, but within the next 12-15 months, we will reach a ₹100 crore annual run rate,” Vasudevan said. 
 
At the time of the acquisition, Apollo Chairman Prathap C. Reddy had said that they believe there is immense potential in delivering evidence-based integrated medicine, combining allopathic and traditional models to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.
 
Vasudevan mentioned that they are working on clinical trials in areas such as cancer and plan to begin trials on metabolic disorders (pre-diabetes and others), as well as sleep health. These trials, involving a few hundred patients, are expected to provide scientifically backed and validated data on Ayurvedic treatment.
 
“Unlike allopathy, where it is possible to single out one or two active ingredients, Ayurvedic medicines are poly-herbal in nature. Therefore, using validated botanical actives and scientific data would raise credibility – not loose claims but ones backed by scientific evidence,” he added.
 
Apollo AyurVAID has also ventured into the products business. It launched three products on the e-commerce platform Amazon a few weeks ago. The company aims to gradually build this over-the-counter (OTC) product business, though Vasudevan declined to share further details.
 
Last year, Apollo AyurVAID partnered with Avesthagen to manufacture and market a range of medical foods and dietary supplements. These products will address specific dietary management for certain diseases or syndromes, including chronic diseases such as diabetes, weight regulation, cardiovascular conditions, and metabolic disorders. The partnership will also focus on areas like onco-nutrition, immunity, cognitive health, and mental well-being, ensuring a comprehensive approach to modern medical nutrition.

Topics :Apollo Hospitals Enterprise LtdApollo ClinicsAyurvedahealthcare

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

