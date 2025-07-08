CCI clears Kedaara Capital's stake acquisition in logistics firm Porter

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday cleared a proposal by private equity firm Kedaara Capital to acquire a stake in SmartShift Logistics Solutions, the parent company of on-demand logistics-turned-unicorn Porter.

Mumbai-based Kedaara Capital is acquiring a stake through its two affiliates Kedaara Sapphire Holding and Kedaara Capital Fund IV AIF in Porter.

"CCI approves the acquisition of a certain stake in SmartShift Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd jointly by Kedaara Sapphire Holding and Kedaara Capital Fund IV AIF," the competition watchdog said in a post on X.

Porter is primarily engaged in business activities, including the provision of logistics services, packing and moving services.