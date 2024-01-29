PNB board approves fund raising of Rs 7,500 cr via share sale in FY25

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday said the board of the bank has given green signal for raising Rs 7,500 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) during 2024-25.

The decision in this respect was taken in a meeting held on January 29.

The board gave nod for raising of equity capital for an amount aggregating up to Rs 7,500 crore in one or more tranches during FY2024-25 through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) or any other permitted mode or a combination, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The fund raising should be done in such a manner that the shareholding of the Government of India does not fall below 52 per cent, it added.