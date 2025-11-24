Home / Companies / News / Policymakers-industry partnership vital for healthcare delivery: Dr Reddy's

Policymakers-industry partnership vital for healthcare delivery: Dr Reddy's

Satish Reddy, the chairman of the Hyderabad-based drug major, joined industry leaders at the sixth Pre-Budget Consultation chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector
Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:06 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday said partnerships between policymakers and industry are vital to build a future-ready healthcare system that serves millions.

Satish Reddy, the chairman of the Hyderabad-based drug major, joined industry leaders at the sixth Pre-Budget Consultation chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital.

He shared his perspective on the importance of risk-based innovation funding to strengthen India's pharmaceutical ecosystem and accelerate breakthroughs that improve patient access and affordability.

"At Dr Reddy's, we believe that partnerships between policymakers and industry are vital to building a future-ready healthcare system that serves millions," Reddy said in a post shared by the drug firm on social networking platform LinkedIn.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air India CEO says AI171 ex-gratia payouts will be 'fair and well managed'

Premium

Accel, Google AI Futures Fund to launch 2026 AI cohort for Indian founders

Premium

Zypp Electric targets 100K EV Fleet, ₹1,000 cr revenue as IPO prep begins

Delhi HC grants interim relief to Elon Musk's Tesla in trademark dispute

Swiggy's H1 FY26 losses surge 109% to $178 mn: Dutch investor Prosus

Topics :Dr ReddysHealthcare sectorregulatory policy

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story