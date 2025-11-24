Policymakers-industry partnership vital for healthcare delivery: Dr Reddy's

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday said partnerships between policymakers and industry are vital to build a future-ready healthcare system that serves millions.

Satish Reddy, the chairman of the Hyderabad-based drug major, joined industry leaders at the sixth Pre-Budget Consultation chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital.

He shared his perspective on the importance of risk-based innovation funding to strengthen India's pharmaceutical ecosystem and accelerate breakthroughs that improve patient access and affordability.

"At Dr Reddy's, we believe that partnerships between policymakers and industry are vital to building a future-ready healthcare system that serves millions," Reddy said in a post shared by the drug firm on social networking platform LinkedIn.