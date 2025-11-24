Swiggy's H1 FY26 losses surge 109% to $178 mn: Dutch investor Prosus

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 7:26 PM IST
The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of the food and instant grocery delivery platform Swiggy widened to $178 million in the six months ending September 30 this year, according to Dutch investor Prosus. The number reflects a 109.1 per cent rise compared to $85 million in the year-ago period.
While the investor attributed the rising losses to continued investments in quick commerce, it added that both the food delivery and instant grocery verticals of the company recorded notable growth in gross order value (GOV). Prosus holds a 25 per cent stake in the company.
In the January to June period this year, Swiggy grew its customer base by 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 21.6 million and its GOV was up 43 per cent. The food delivery segment recorded an 18 per cent GOV growth on account of user gains and strong demand across new formats such as Bolt, Prosus noted.
On the other hand, it said that Instamart more than doubled its GOV, growing by 105 per cent, with average order value rising 26 per cent in Q1 FY26 (April to June 2025).
Prosus noted it is building a comprehensive lifestyle ecommerce ecosystem in India, which is powered by key infrastructure developments, including the unified payments interface (UPI) and open network digital commerce. The firm said that the Indian ecosystem delivered a robust performance, with an increasingly positive contribution from PayU. Notably, PayU India revenue grew to $397 million. Overall, its revenue from India rose to $360 million, compared to $315 million earlier.
