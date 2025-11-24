Swiggy's H1 FY26 losses surge 109% to $178 mn: Dutch investor Prosus

The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of the food and instant grocery delivery platform Swiggy widened to $178 million in the six months ending September 30 this year, according to Dutch investor Prosus. The number reflects a 109.1 per cent rise compared to $85 million in the year-ago period.

While the investor attributed the rising losses to continued investments in quick commerce, it added that both the food delivery and instant grocery verticals of the company recorded notable growth in gross order value (GOV). Prosus holds a 25 per cent stake in the company.

In the January to June period this year, Swiggy grew its customer base by 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 21.6 million and its GOV was up 43 per cent. The food delivery segment recorded an 18 per cent GOV growth on account of user gains and strong demand across new formats such as Bolt, Prosus noted.