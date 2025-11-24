Home / Companies / News / Swiggy's H1 FY26 losses surge 109% to $178 mn: Dutch investor Prosus

Swiggy's H1 FY26 losses surge 109% to $178 mn: Dutch investor Prosus

In the January to June period this year, Swiggy grew its customer base by 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 21.6 million and its GOV was up 43 per cent

swiggy, delivery
Prosus noted it is building a comprehensive lifestyle ecommerce ecosystem in India, which is powered by key infrastructure developments, including the unified payments interface (UPI) and open network digital commerce. | Image: Bloomberg
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 7:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of the food and instant grocery delivery platform Swiggy widened to $178 million in the six months ending September 30 this year, according to Dutch investor Prosus. The number reflects a 109.1 per cent rise compared to $85 million in the year-ago period.
 
While the investor attributed the rising losses to continued investments in quick commerce, it added that both the food delivery and instant grocery verticals of the company recorded notable growth in gross order value (GOV). Prosus holds a 25 per cent stake in the company.
 
In the January to June period this year, Swiggy grew its customer base by 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 21.6 million and its GOV was up 43 per cent. The food delivery segment recorded an 18 per cent GOV growth on account of user gains and strong demand across new formats such as Bolt, Prosus noted.
 
On the other hand, it said that Instamart more than doubled its GOV, growing by 105 per cent, with average order value rising 26 per cent in Q1 FY26 (April to June 2025).
 
Prosus noted it is building a comprehensive lifestyle ecommerce ecosystem in India, which is powered by key infrastructure developments, including the unified payments interface (UPI) and open network digital commerce. The firm said that the Indian ecosystem delivered a robust performance, with an increasingly positive contribution from PayU. Notably, PayU India revenue grew to $397 million. Overall, its revenue from India rose to $360 million, compared to $315 million earlier.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi HC grants interim relief to Elon Musk's Tesla in trademark dispute

Delhi HC grants interim relief to Musk-owned Tesla in infringement case

US Cloud service firm Snowflake says no plans for R&D centre in India

Apollo Hospitals opens new 400-bed quaternary care facility in Pune

Premium

Zypp Electric targets 100K EV Fleet, ₹1,000 cr revenue as IPO prep begins

Topics :SwiggySwiggy fundinge-commerce market

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story