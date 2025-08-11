Home / Companies / News / Poly Medicure to invest ₹500 cr in new plants for global market push

Poly Medicure to invest ₹500 cr in new plants for global market push

Poly Medicure to set up three plants in Faridabad, Haridwar, and Jaipur for dialysis, cardiology, and oncology devices, targeting US, Europe, and Brazil markets by FY28

Poly Medicure
Poly Medicure aims to operationalise these plants by 2026 and begin exporting from them by 2028, targeting established global markets with proven product lines. (Photo: Justdial)
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 7:11 PM IST
Delhi-based medical consumables and devices maker Poly Medicure is looking to significantly expand its global footprint, driven by new manufacturing facilities and an aggressive push into key export markets such as the United States (US), Brazil, and Europe.
 
However, this foreign push comes at a time when the device maker faces short-term demand uncertainties due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and tariff issues.
 
“We are monitoring the evolving situation closely. For now, our plans for the US market remain unchanged,” Himanshu Baid, managing director, Poly Medicure, told Business Standard.
 
“We are working toward securing global regulatory approvals, including US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) clearance and other international registrations for our devices,” he added.
 
For this, the company will spend Rs 500 crore on capital expenditure over the next 18 to 24 months for three new manufacturing facilities in Faridabad, Haridwar, and Jaipur, with a focus on scaling up renal (dialysis) capacity and exploring other opportunities. 
 
Poly Medicure aims to operationalise these plants by 2026 and begin exporting from them by 2028, targeting established global markets with proven product lines.
 
By the end of FY26, the company expects to have around 10 to 12 products approved by the USFDA for the US market.
 
Revenue from the international market — which contributes approximately 70 per cent of the company’s consolidated revenue — declined 0.9 per cent in the April–June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26).
 
For Q1 FY26, the company reported a 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 93.1 crore, up from Rs 74 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 4.8 per cent to Rs 403.2 crore from Rs 384.8 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
Commenting on FY26 growth plans, Baid said the company has guided for overall growth of around 20 per cent for the full financial year.
 
“We expect around 30 per cent of this growth from India. The two new divisions — cardiology and critical care — will also now be contributing more to the revenue stream than last year,” he added.
 
The company is targeting revenues of Rs 220–250 crore from its dialysis products alone. “To support this growth, we are significantly expanding capacity not just for the domestic market but also with a strong focus on exports,” Baid said.
 
Alongside dialysis, Poly Medicure will also focus on cardiology and oncology product lines.
 
“However, scaling these up, especially to a global level, will take about two to three years. The idea is to first establish a strong presence in the Indian market and then scale globally,” he added.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

