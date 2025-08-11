ICICI Bank focused on maintaining low-cost funding profile: Chairman

ICICI Bank , the country’s second-largest private sector lender, is focused on maintaining a stable, granular, and low-cost funding profile to drive sustainable growth, bank's Chairman Pradeep Kumar Sinha said. “As we strive for sustainable progress, a constant emphasis is also maintained on having a stable, granular and low-cost funding profile. The bank is positive about the Indian economy’s long-term potential and aims to harness emerging trends and opportunities while leveraging its strengths to grow its share of the market opportunity,” Sinha said in his message to shareholders in the bank’s FY25 annual report. He added that the bank’s board is dedicated to maintaining excellence in corporate governance, anchored by an effective compliance and risk management culture, to always foster trust and confidence in the bank.

Separately, Sandeep Bakshi, MD&CEO of the bank, said that it is their endeavour to make the bank a "future ready institution" that effectively plays its role in India's transformational journey. "Customer-centricity and fairness remain at the core of our approach, as we serve our customers and deliver propositions by deepening our coverage across ecosystems and micromarkets," Bakshi said, adding that the bank has sharpened its focus on capital and capacity allocation with strong emphasis on counterparty selection. "We believe in simplifying banking and providing quality customer experience by enhancing delivery systems and leveraging digital capabilities," he further said.