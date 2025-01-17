Porsche drives in all-new electric SUV Macan; updates Taycan sport saloon

German luxury sports car maker Porsche on Friday launched its all-new electric SUV Macan and updated Taycan sport saloon in the Indian market.

The company's arm Porsche India, which posted record sales of 1,006 vehicles in 2024, is looking to build on it further through new products and expanded network this year, Porsche India Brand Director Manolito Vujicic said here at the Auto Expo, held as part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The new Macan BEV is now available across three model variants priced between Rs 1.22 crore and Rs 1.69 crore, the company said.

On the other hand, the new Taycan is available initially in trims priced at Rs 1.89 crore and Rs 2.53 crore.

Vujicic said the company is expanding its presence in India to 13 cities by the end of this year. It is currently present in 10 Indian cities.

"With Pune and Hyderabad operations having commenced last year, we are committed to maintaining this momentum through 2025, with new Porsche Centres in Indore, Jaipur, and Lucknow planned to open by the end of the year," he said.