The airline, widely known as Go First, approached the Delaware court after it won an arbitration order in Singapore against Pratt & Whitney, which it said failed to supply engines on time. That, the Indian airline argues, has also forced it to file for bankruptcy in New Delhi.

Pratt & Whitney plans to oppose Go Airlines (India) Ltd's push to enforce an arbitration ruling against the U.S. company for the supply of spare engines, a Delaware court filing showed.