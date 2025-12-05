Krafton India returns with new set of BGMI redeem codes: How to win rewards

After releasing the last batch in September, Krafton India returned on December 5 with a fresh set of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) redeem codes. The company has revealed 59 official redeem codes that unlock rewards such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and other in-game enhancements. It is possible that, akin to last time, Krafton India plans to release a series of redeem codes over the next few days.
Players can claim these rewards through BGMI’s official redemption website, with all codes valid only until February 28, 2026. Krafton has also cautioned that any codes obtained or used through unofficial channels will be rejected.
BGMI’s final set of official redeem codes
- HEZCZG7NR7G88SUT
- HEZDZUQ7SMJK6KA3
- HEZEZBRGNWBDGD4H
- HEZFZNDKTUGHNRQU
- HEZGZU8QUPAAV3PG
- HEZHZEJ33H86PBPM
- HEZIZEKEUV45K78F
- HEZJZK7XEQXRJS44
- HEZKZ9QTG9SG3MJM
- HEZLZ6K949RKV3CU
- HEZMZTKCU4TVVAUW
- HEZNZQRQW7W7KF3D
- HEZOZWHS4VFP39RA
- HEZPZ6D4VNXNMU6B
- HEZQZ9RB6PSGFJHW
- HEZRZ3UFR9TGXT4H
- HEZVZEVBTQTBJEPV
- HEZTZX9FG96G9KP3
- HEZUZHSWWKSUQDMA
- HEZBAZBKR5DDVP73
- HEZBBZCBB5RNSATF
- HEZBCZWF8ETPV7WJ
- HEZBDZPHPV3KD86Q
- HEZBEZTWJ6X4FGEQ
- HEZBFZXWBMD8AWNK
- HEZBGZSHRMG64GE7
- HEZBHZ8EXFCS76NS
- HEZBIZ7UJK9T8G3E
- HEZBJZK56BRWDCH3
- HEZBKZQFBP3WUNV8
- HEZBLZFSRMJV3C6S
- HEZBMZ3NEC95GJ5B
- HEZBNZ7MAWA93888
- HEZBOZUKTMDDVP98
- HEZBPZGVS3XQUATQ
- HEZBQZ6E7PRP7B36
- HEZBRZJFP6W4AEG9
- HEZBVZJVDDMWPGEF
- HEZBTZU5KMR3KP6N
- HEZBUZEN5P5H3MMV
- HEZCAZ3SSEHCEWU9
- HEZCBZCD75UP9D9J
- HEZCCZSJGMDRQ73F
- HEZCDZQW8WNT5WDU
- HEZCEZFSEPTHRJ5E
- HEZCFZR7SWV8668H
- HEZCGZXSVXV4Q4PH
- HEZCHZDMUG6J555P
- HEZCIZA4ASV68N6V
- HEZCJZ59SNWR7BMJ
- HEZCKZ8H8JTWQJ3G
- HEZCLZJ87PUQVFKG
- HEZCMZ893FFDMHVJ
- HEZCNZJ9NSRSDV6N
- HEZCOZ9HX8DGM7ET
- HEZCPZ59Q3HHWQ9S
- HEZCQZQ6HXF8E3FT
- HEZCRZ3ME8ESFPJH
- HEZCVZAKK9XWAEAA
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.