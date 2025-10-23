Premier Energies enters transformer manufacturing with 51% Transcon stake

Premier Energies on Thursday announced its foray into transformer manufacturing by acquiring a majority 51 per cent stake in Transcon Industries for a total consideration of Rs 500.3 crore.

The acquisition is a key milestone in its strategy to become a fully-integrated clean energy solutions provider, Premier Energies said in a statement.

The renewable energy player said it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 51 per cent ownership interest in Transcon Industries for a total consideration of Rs 500.3 crore.

"This investment marks our foray into the fast-growing transformer business on the back of surging renewable power capacity addition and growing electrification of the economy," Premier Energies MD & CEO Chiranjeev Saluja said.