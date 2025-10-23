BLS Intl bags visa outsourcing contract from Cyprus embassy in Kazakhstan

BLS International Services on Thursday said it has signed a contract with the Embassy of Cyprus in Kazakhstan to provide comprehensive visa outsourcing services.

Under this agreement, BLS International will oversee Cyprus visa application operations in Kazakhstan, leveraging its global expertise and technology-driven processes to deliver a transparent and hassle-free experience for all applicants, a statement said.

"This partnership with the Embassy of Cyprus in Kazakhstan signifies more than an expansion of our global footprint - it reflects our vision to make cross-border mobility simpler, smarter, and more inclusive.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to deliver an experience that embodies efficiency, transparency, and ease for every traveller to Cyprus," BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said.