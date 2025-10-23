Home / Companies / News / BLS Intl bags visa outsourcing contract from Cyprus embassy in Kazakhstan

BLS Intl bags visa outsourcing contract from Cyprus embassy in Kazakhstan

Under this agreement, BLS International will oversee Cyprus visa application operations in Kazakhstan

Visa Application
Visa Application
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BLS International Services on Thursday said it has signed a contract with the Embassy of Cyprus in Kazakhstan to provide comprehensive visa outsourcing services.

Under this agreement, BLS International will oversee Cyprus visa application operations in Kazakhstan, leveraging its global expertise and technology-driven processes to deliver a transparent and hassle-free experience for all applicants, a statement said. 

ALSO READ: BLS International wins 3-year contract to run visa centres in China 
"This partnership with the Embassy of Cyprus in Kazakhstan signifies more than an expansion of our global footprint - it reflects our vision to make cross-border mobility simpler, smarter, and more inclusive.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to deliver an experience that embodies efficiency, transparency, and ease for every traveller to Cyprus," BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BigBasket logs strong festive sales as electronics category surges 500%

Hyundai India names Sunil Moolchandani as new national sales head

TVS unveils Norton superbike sketch; JLR's McGovern joins design team

Coal India arm SECL's 12 mining projects running behind schedule

UPS moves court to block publishers from quizzing India executive

Topics :KazakhstanVisa

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story