Premier Energies secures $20 million solar contracts in West Africa

solar power
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
Homegrown Premier Energies on Monday announced securing multiple solar contract worth $19.95 million (around Rs 177 crore) Republic of Benin, West Africa.

Implementation will be carried out by Premier Energies in collaboration with the General Directorate of Energy Planning and Rural Electrification, under the Ministry of Energy, Water and Mines, Republic of Benin.

Financing for the project valued at $19.95 million is secured through a Line of Credit from the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) and the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID).

"These projects are expected to enhance community safety, healthcare services, educational infrastructure and overall energy sustainability in the Republic of Benin. The contract award represents a strong endorsement of our operational capability and global competitiveness," Chiranjeev Saluja, Managing Director & CEO, Premier Energies, said.

Hyderabad-based Premier Energies is one of India's largest vertically integrated solar cell and module manufacturers.

The company is looking to expand its solar cell and module manufacturing capacity to 8.4 GW and 11.1 GW by June 2026.

It is also entering into allied areas like ingots and wafers, battery storage and solar inverters to become one of the largest fully leading integrated renewable energy equipment manufacturers globally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Premiersolar plantSolar industrysolar energy

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

