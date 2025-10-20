Home / Companies / News / Prestige Group plans Delhi NCR expansion with new projects in 2026

Prestige Group plans Delhi NCR expansion with new projects in 2026

Developer to launch projects in Gurgaon, Delhi, and Noida after Rs 8,000-crore sales in Ghaziabad; Delhi NCR now its biggest market by value

Real Estate, IPO, Realty, stock market listing
Three high-rise apartment projects and one plotted project in Bengaluru (GDV Rs 7,500 crore).
Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 7:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prestige Group set for aggressive expansion in Delhi NCR 
Bengaluru-based real estate major Prestige Group is planning rapid expansion in the Delhi NCR region following a near sell-out of the first phase of its flagship project Prestige City in Indirapuram Extension, Ghaziabad. The company aims to establish a long-term presence in the north Indian real estate market.
 
The developer sold more than Rs 8,000 crore worth of inventory from a total of Rs 11,000 crore in the first phase. This success prompted the launch of another phase of the project, MayFlower, earlier this month with a gross developed value (GDV) of around Rs 2,200 crore, said a top executive.
 
Projects lined up in Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon 
“We are already working on some proposals in Gurgaon, Delhi, as well as Noida. We are here for the long term and looking at deepening and widening our footprint. Hopefully, in 2026, we should have more projects in the Delhi NCR market,” said Praveer Srivastava, Senior Vice-President at Prestige Group. 
 
Delhi NCR overtakes Bengaluru, Mumbai in sales contribution 
Delhi NCR accounted for the largest share of Prestige’s total sales in the first half of the ongoing financial year, contributing 45 per cent of total sales—surpassing its key markets of Bengaluru and Mumbai, according to company updates for the quarter and half-year ended September 2026.
 
For the half year ended September, sales volumes aggregated 13.96 million sq ft, representing 6,788 units sold. In value terms, Prestige recorded Rs 18,143 crore in sales, up 157 per cent year-on-year, already surpassing its full-year FY25 performance. A third of the sales came in the September quarter alone, up 50 per cent year-on-year.
 
Rising demand for plotted developments 
The average realisation for apartments rose 8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14,906 per sq ft, while plots saw a sharper 43 per cent increase to Rs 9,510 per sq ft, underscoring Prestige’s growing focus on plotted developments.
 
“We’ve seen demand for plotted developments on the rise, especially those designed as developed communities with clubhouses, infrastructure, and plug-and-play facilities. Our plotted projects carry a 20–25 per cent premium to market rates and still sell out within the first month of launch,” Srivastava said.
 
Strong sales momentum across key cities 
Srivastava added that despite cautious consumer sentiment, demand for quality projects by reputed developers remains strong. Beyond Delhi NCR, Prestige plans to launch:
 
Prestige Garden Trail on Mira Road, Thane
 
Three high-rise apartment projects and one plotted project in Bengaluru (GDV Rs 7,500 crore)
 
A 5,000-plus apartment complex in Kollur, Hyderabad with a GDV of Rs 7,500 crore
 
“We have achieved Rs 18,000 crore in bookings in the last six months compared with Rs 17,000 crore in the full 12 months of FY25. We expect to be up by 50–60 per cent year-on-year for FY26,” Srivastava said.
 
Commercial leasing sees robust activity 
On the commercial front, the company leased 6 million sq ft of space in the first nine months of the year—matching its full-year leasing volume for 2024.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ola Electric CEO named in police probe after engineer's death in Bengaluru

Shalby Hospitals plans ₹1,000-cr expansion across major Indian cities

IDFC First Bank expects NIM to improve from Q3: MD & CEO V Vaidyanathan

Thyssenkrupp in 'intensive' talks with Jindal Steel over sale of steel unit

Godrej Group firm plans third debt sale in as many months, eyeing $230 mn

Topics :Prestige groupReal Estate housing sector

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story