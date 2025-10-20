Prestige Group plans Delhi NCR expansion with new projects in 2026

Prestige Group set for aggressive expansion in Delhi NCR

Bengaluru-based real estate major Prestige Group is planning rapid expansion in the Delhi NCR region following a near sell-out of the first phase of its flagship project Prestige City in Indirapuram Extension, Ghaziabad. The company aims to establish a long-term presence in the north Indian real estate market.

The developer sold more than Rs 8,000 crore worth of inventory from a total of Rs 11,000 crore in the first phase. This success prompted the launch of another phase of the project, MayFlower, earlier this month with a gross developed value (GDV) of around Rs 2,200 crore, said a top executive.

Projects lined up in Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon "We are already working on some proposals in Gurgaon, Delhi, as well as Noida. We are here for the long term and looking at deepening and widening our footprint. Hopefully, in 2026, we should have more projects in the Delhi NCR market," said Praveer Srivastava, Senior Vice-President at Prestige Group. Delhi NCR overtakes Bengaluru, Mumbai in sales contribution Delhi NCR accounted for the largest share of Prestige's total sales in the first half of the ongoing financial year, contributing 45 per cent of total sales—surpassing its key markets of Bengaluru and Mumbai, according to company updates for the quarter and half-year ended September 2026.

For the half year ended September, sales volumes aggregated 13.96 million sq ft, representing 6,788 units sold. In value terms, Prestige recorded Rs 18,143 crore in sales, up 157 per cent year-on-year, already surpassing its full-year FY25 performance. A third of the sales came in the September quarter alone, up 50 per cent year-on-year. Rising demand for plotted developments The average realisation for apartments rose 8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14,906 per sq ft, while plots saw a sharper 43 per cent increase to Rs 9,510 per sq ft, underscoring Prestige’s growing focus on plotted developments. “We’ve seen demand for plotted developments on the rise, especially those designed as developed communities with clubhouses, infrastructure, and plug-and-play facilities. Our plotted projects carry a 20–25 per cent premium to market rates and still sell out within the first month of launch,” Srivastava said.

Strong sales momentum across key cities Srivastava added that despite cautious consumer sentiment, demand for quality projects by reputed developers remains strong. Beyond Delhi NCR, Prestige plans to launch: Prestige Garden Trail on Mira Road, Thane Three high-rise apartment projects and one plotted project in Bengaluru (GDV Rs 7,500 crore) A 5,000-plus apartment complex in Kollur, Hyderabad with a GDV of Rs 7,500 crore “We have achieved Rs 18,000 crore in bookings in the last six months compared with Rs 17,000 crore in the full 12 months of FY25. We expect to be up by 50–60 per cent year-on-year for FY26,” Srivastava said.