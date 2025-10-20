Home / Companies / News / Godrej Group firm plans third debt sale in as many months, eyeing $230 mn

Godrej Group firm plans third debt sale in as many months, eyeing $230 mn

The STRPP bonds are set to have a maturity ranging from three years to four years

Godrej Enterprises Group Logo
It followed up with another STRPP debt issue and raised 10 billion rupees through STRPP bonds maturing in three years and three months and three years and six months at an annual coupon of 7.99%.
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 3:28 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The holding company of India's Godrej Consumer Products is set to tap the corporate bond market for the third time in as many months by the end of October, two merchant bankers said on Monday.

Godrej Seeds and Genetics aims to raise 20 billion rupees ($229 million) through sale of shorter duration debt, and the bonds would be issued in separately transferable redeemable principal part (STRPP) format, the bankers said.

The STRPP bonds are set to have a maturity ranging from three years to four years.

The company did not reply to a Reuters email seeking comment, while the bankers requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.

The company, which is now involved in seeds and agriculture-related trading activities, came up with is debut bond offering in July, wherein it had raised 20 billion rupees through sale of STRPP bonds maturing from two-year and nine months to three-year and six months.

It followed up with another STRPP debt issue and raised 10 billion rupees through STRPP bonds maturing in three years and three months and three years and six months at an annual coupon of 7.99%.

The bonds are rated AA by Crisil and the company may complete the fundraising before the end of October.

"The ratings continue to reflect strong financial flexibility arising from GSGL's position as a holding company of Godrej Consumer Products, the flagship company of the Godrej group," the rating agency said in its note.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AWS, Canva, Snapchat, Perplexity AI, others down for thousands of users

NMDC Steel becomes 1st Indian firm to get BIS license for hot rolled steel

Premium

Action around trustee term kicks in at Tata Trusts amid ongoing tension

Chopard to expand jewellery presence in India with two boutiques in 2026

Premium

LTTS expects headcount drop in third quarter as more work gets automated

Topics :GodrejDebtfinance sector

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story