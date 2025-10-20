Godrej Group firm plans third debt sale in as many months, eyeing $230 mn

The holding company of India's Godrej Consumer Products is set to tap the corporate bond market for the third time in as many months by the end of October, two merchant bankers said on Monday.

Godrej Seeds and Genetics aims to raise 20 billion rupees ($229 million) through sale of shorter duration debt, and the bonds would be issued in separately transferable redeemable principal part (STRPP) format, the bankers said.

The STRPP bonds are set to have a maturity ranging from three years to four years.

The company did not reply to a Reuters email seeking comment, while the bankers requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.