Home / Companies / News / Thyssenkrupp in 'intensive' talks with Jindal Steel over sale of steel unit

Thyssenkrupp in 'intensive' talks with Jindal Steel over sale of steel unit

Jindal Steel International last month made an indicative bid for Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe (TKSE), Europe's second-largest steelmaker

Steel
The sale of the steel unit remains the most critical part of Lopez's restructuring agenda for the storied German firm.
Reuters FRANKFURT
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Thyssenkrupp is in intensive talks with Jindal Steel International over the Indian group's interest in its steel business, the German conglomerate's CEO said, calling it "good cooperation" but signalling discussions could take a while.

Jindal Steel International last month made an indicative bid for Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe (TKSE), Europe's second-largest steelmaker, to strengthen its foothold on the continent, in what could result in a sale of the business that has long been sought by management.

"Talks are ongoing - very intensively," CEO Miguel Lopez told Reuters at the Frankfurt stock exchange, where he was attending the stock market debut of the TKMS naval vessels unit, which was spun off from Thyssenkrupp.

"We'll see what outcome we'll have over the next few months," he said, adding it was Thyssenkrupp's goal to restructure steel and thoroughly assess the offer by Jindal, which brings with it investment commitments for a major green steel site.

The sale of the steel unit remains the most critical part of Lopez's restructuring agenda for the storied German firm, as several efforts to divest the business have failed in recent years - mostly because of substantial pension liabilities tied to it.

As a result of the Jindal offer, Thyssenkrupp and Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky ended long-standing talks over a 50:50 steel joint venture.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Godrej Group firm plans third debt sale in as many months, eyeing $230 mn

AWS, Canva, Snapchat, Perplexity AI, others down for thousands of users

NMDC Steel becomes 1st Indian firm to get BIS license for hot rolled steel

Premium

Action around trustee term kicks in at Tata Trusts amid ongoing tension

Chopard to expand jewellery presence in India with two boutiques in 2026

Topics :ThyssenKruppJindal Steel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story