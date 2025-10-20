Thyssenkrupp in 'intensive' talks with Jindal Steel over sale of steel unit

Thyssenkrupp is in intensive talks with Jindal Steel International over the Indian group's interest in its steel business, the German conglomerate's CEO said, calling it "good cooperation" but signalling discussions could take a while.

Jindal Steel International last month made an indicative bid for Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe (TKSE), Europe's second-largest steelmaker, to strengthen its foothold on the continent, in what could result in a sale of the business that has long been sought by management.

"Talks are ongoing - very intensively," CEO Miguel Lopez told Reuters at the Frankfurt stock exchange, where he was attending the stock market debut of the TKMS naval vessels unit, which was spun off from Thyssenkrupp.