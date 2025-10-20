Home / Companies / News / Shalby Hospitals plans ₹1,000-cr expansion across major Indian cities

Shalby Hospitals plans ₹1,000-cr expansion across major Indian cities

The Ahmedabad-based healthcare chain to open new multi-specialty hospitals in Lucknow, Kolkata, Nagpur, and Pune, with a greenfield project underway in Mumbai

hospitals health hospital bed
Ahmedabad-based Shalby Hospitals is embarking on a major expansion across India, with new multi-specialty hospitals planned in Lucknow, Kolkata, Nagpur, and Pune over the next two to five years.
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 8:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ahmedabad-based Shalby Hospitals is embarking on ₹1,000-crore expansion plan across India, with new multi-specialty hospitals planned in Lucknow, Kolkata, Nagpur and Pune over the next two-five years.
 
Its upcoming greenfield project in Mumbai’s Asha Parekh Hospital will take the total capacity to around 2,500 beds.
 
The chain currently operates 17 hospitals, having 2,300 beds. 
 
“Our next phase of growth will focus on Tier-1 cities,” said Shanay Shah, president, Shalby Hospital, in an interaction with Business Standard.
 
He added, “Each new hospital will have about 200–250 beds, which is our sweet spot. We don’t build 1,000-bed facilities but focus on operational efficiency, patient experience, and scalability.”
 
The group’s expansion will follow a mix of owned and asset-light models.
 
“In metros, we usually spend about ₹1.5–3 crore per bed, depending on the location and infrastructure. In Mumbai, because it’s an asset-light model, the investment will be closer to ₹1.5 crore per bed,” Shah added.
 
While Shalby is globally recognised for its orthopaedic excellence — performing 50,000 to 60,000 joint replacements annually — the hospital network has steadily diversified into cardiology, oncology, neurology, nephrology, critical care, and organ transplants.
 
“Orthopaedics now contributes about 35 per cent of our revenue, with the rest coming from other specialties,” Shah said. “We are no longer just an orthopaedic brand but a comprehensive multi-specialty healthcare provider.”
 
On the innovation front, the hospital group is investing heavily in technology. “We have deployed multiple robotic surgery systems, high-end CT and imaging technologies, and advanced radiation bunkers across our hospitals,” Shah added.
 
He said, “We also backward integrated by acquiring a US-based knee and hip implant manufacturer in 2021. Shalby was founded in 1925 and has one of the lowest product recall rates globally. This allows us to maintain quality while keeping costs competitive.”
 
To ensure affordability, Shalby focuses on balancing scale and cost.
 
“Whenever we invest in new technology, our first question is how many patients can this help at a fair price point?” Shah said. “India offers the best quality-to-cost ratio in global healthcare, and we aim to maintain that balance.”
 
On workforce management, Shah acknowledged the industry-wide challenge of attrition. “We’ve seen nurses and technicians migrating abroad in large numbers. To counter this, we run the Shalby Academy, where we train and upskill nurses and technical staff. This has helped us retain talent and keep our attrition much lower than the industry average,” he said.
 
The group also continues to grow its international patient base, with dedicated outreach teams and offices abroad.
 
“Our doctors travel regularly to various countries for screenings and consultations,” Shah said. “At some of our Gujarat facilities, more than 60 per cent of patients are international. Medical value travel remains a strong focus area for us.”
 
With its blend of measured expansion, technology integration, and patient-focused affordability, Shalby Hospitals is positioning itself as a pan-Indian healthcare player ready for the next decade of growth.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Thyssenkrupp in 'intensive' talks with Jindal Steel over sale of steel unit

Godrej Group firm plans third debt sale in as many months, eyeing $230 mn

AWS, Canva, Snapchat, Perplexity AI, others down for thousands of users

NMDC Steel becomes 1st Indian firm to get BIS license for hot rolled steel

Premium

Action around trustee term kicks in at Tata Trusts amid ongoing tension

Topics :ShalbyhospitalsTrump scraps healthcare subsidies

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story