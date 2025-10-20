Shalby Hospitals plans ₹1,000-cr expansion across major Indian cities

Ahmedabad-based Shalby Hospitals is embarking on ₹1,000-crore expansion plan across India, with new multi-specialty hospitals planned in Lucknow, Kolkata, Nagpur and Pune over the next two-five years.

Its upcoming greenfield project in Mumbai’s Asha Parekh Hospital will take the total capacity to around 2,500 beds.

The chain currently operates 17 hospitals, having 2,300 beds.

“Our next phase of growth will focus on Tier-1 cities,” said Shanay Shah, president, Shalby Hospital, in an interaction with Business Standard.

He added, “Each new hospital will have about 200–250 beds, which is our sweet spot. We don’t build 1,000-bed facilities but focus on operational efficiency, patient experience, and scalability.”

The group’s expansion will follow a mix of owned and asset-light models. “In metros, we usually spend about ₹1.5–3 crore per bed, depending on the location and infrastructure. In Mumbai, because it’s an asset-light model, the investment will be closer to ₹1.5 crore per bed,” Shah added. While Shalby is globally recognised for its orthopaedic excellence — performing 50,000 to 60,000 joint replacements annually — the hospital network has steadily diversified into cardiology, oncology, neurology, nephrology, critical care, and organ transplants. “Orthopaedics now contributes about 35 per cent of our revenue, with the rest coming from other specialties,” Shah said. “We are no longer just an orthopaedic brand but a comprehensive multi-specialty healthcare provider.”

On the innovation front, the hospital group is investing heavily in technology. “We have deployed multiple robotic surgery systems, high-end CT and imaging technologies, and advanced radiation bunkers across our hospitals,” Shah added. He said, “We also backward integrated by acquiring a US-based knee and hip implant manufacturer in 2021. Shalby was founded in 1925 and has one of the lowest product recall rates globally. This allows us to maintain quality while keeping costs competitive.” To ensure affordability, Shalby focuses on balancing scale and cost. “Whenever we invest in new technology, our first question is how many patients can this help at a fair price point?” Shah said. “India offers the best quality-to-cost ratio in global healthcare, and we aim to maintain that balance.”

On workforce management, Shah acknowledged the industry-wide challenge of attrition. “We’ve seen nurses and technicians migrating abroad in large numbers. To counter this, we run the Shalby Academy, where we train and upskill nurses and technical staff. This has helped us retain talent and keep our attrition much lower than the industry average,” he said. The group also continues to grow its international patient base, with dedicated outreach teams and offices abroad. “Our doctors travel regularly to various countries for screenings and consultations,” Shah said. “At some of our Gujarat facilities, more than 60 per cent of patients are international. Medical value travel remains a strong focus area for us.”