IDFC First Bank expects NIM to improve from Q3: MD & CEO V Vaidyanathan

IDFC First Bank expects NIMs to rise from Q3 FY26

Net interest margins (NIMs), which saw compression over the past two quarters, are now expected to improve, said V Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO), IDFC First Bank. As the bank passed on the full impact of the repo rate cut, interest margins are expected to rise from the October–December (Q3) quarter onwards.

“We feel this is likely the low point for NIMs. We see sequential improvement in Q3 and a further uptick in Q4,” he said, adding that future rate cuts, if any, could make the bank re-evaluate its outlook.

The private lender’s interest margins in Q2 were at 5.59 per cent, down 59 basis points on a yearly basis and 12 bps on a quarter-on-quarter basis. In Q1 FY26, the NIM was 5.71 per cent and 5.87 per cent in Q4 FY25. Treasury gains absence led to profit decline On the sequential decline in profits, Vaidyanathan said the drop was largely due to the absence of treasury gains amounting to Rs 470 crore booked in Q1. Apart from this, core profitability actually improved both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year. ALSO READ: IDFC First Bank rises after Q2 PAT spurts 76% YoY to Rs 352 cr "Provisions have reduced. Loan growth remains strong, asset quality is stable, and the cost of funds continues to fall, leading to a rise in net profits," he said.

CASA ratio at 50.1 per cent, funding costs fall The cost of funds for the bank fell due to a rise in the current account–savings account (CASA) ratio to 50.1 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the cost of funds reduced by 19 bps. The cost of deposits stood at 6.22 per cent for Q2 FY26, compared to 6.37 per cent in Q1 FY26. At the time of the merger of IDFC Bank and Capital First, the bank paid around 280 bps over scheduled commercial banks. Over time, it has reduced this premium to 60 bps, aligning closer to the industry average.

Focus on expanding universal banking franchise Vaidyanathan said the bank is expanding into cash management, start-up banking, wealth management, NRI services, and trade finance. In NRI banking, IDFC First Bank now serves over 1 lakh customers with Rs 20,000 crore in deposits and has introduced features such as UPI for international mobile numbers in Australia, the US, Canada, the UK, France, and several Middle Eastern countries, along with full digital onboarding through GIFT City. “We are in no hurry; the focus is on building on fundamentals. We aim to bring down the credit–deposit ratio to the mid-80s and fund the bank through deposits to reduce reliance on borrowings. We have brought reliance on borrowings down from 49 per cent to 8 per cent and replaced it with deposits,” Vaidyanathan told Business Standard, adding that the bank plans to keep its CASA ratio above 45 per cent.

Currently, the credit–deposit ratio stands at 94.2 per cent. No plans to raise capital, steady loan book diversification The bank is not planning to raise capital, either debt or equity. IDFC First Bank is positioning itself as a universal bank with a diversified portfolio beyond MSME and retail loans. Its wholesale book now accounts for 20 per cent of the loan mix, while mortgages, vehicle finance, rural, and other retail segments make up a balanced portfolio, Vaidyanathan said. “None of our 25 business lines contributes more than 11–12 per cent, giving us stability,” he added. The bank has transformed its loan book from primarily wholesale credit to a diversified portfolio spanning retail, rural, MSME, and corporate banking. As of September 30, the loan book stood at Rs 2.7 trillion.