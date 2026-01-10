Prestige Group JV buys 16.38-acre land parcel in Chennai for ₹561 crore

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd's joint venture firm has agreed to purchase a 16.38-acre land at Padi in Chennai for Rs 561 crore to build a real estate project.

Sundaram-Clayton Ltd is the seller of this land parcel.

Canopy Living LLP, a joint venture between Prestige Estates Projects Ltd and Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd, has signed an agreement for the purchase of a land parcel measuring 16.381 acres located at Padi, Chennai, according to a regulatory filing on January 8.

This acquisition is aligned with Prestige Group's strategy of strengthening its presence in high-quality urban locations.

