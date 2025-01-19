Price parity with ICE-run cars important for EV boom: Kia's Hardeep Brar

The price difference between electric vehicles (EVs) and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles must narrow to 20-25 per cent from the current 30-50 per cent for the EV market to reach an "inflection point," potentially driving a seven-to-nine-fold surge by the end of this decade, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, has stated.

About 99,165 electric cars were sold in India in 2024, recording 20 per cent year-on-year growth, according to FADA. "We are launching two EVs within the next one year. The first one would be in the second half of the year, and the second one would be in the first half of next year," Brar told Business Standard during an interview at Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

"By 2030, we estimate that the auto industry would record annual sales of anywhere between 5.5 to 6 million units. We estimate that the EV penetration in that market would be 15 per cent, which is annual sales of about 700,000-900,000 units," he mentioned. He stated that achieving a significant reduction in the price gap between EVs and ICE vehicles is essential for driving a multi-fold increase in EV sales. "Currently, EVs are about 30-50 per cent more expensive than ICE vehicles. I believe the inflection point for EVs will come when this price gap narrows to 20-25 per cent. That’s when people will start coming in," he noted. Various major carmakers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have unveiled their mass-market EVs at the Global Expo.

He said that driving on highways, and not within cities, is inducing range anxiety in customers. "We need charging infrastructure on the highways because, within a city, 80 per cent of the customers don't go for public chargers because they go to their workplace, come back in the night and put it on charging. These customers are sorted. Within a city, you don't drive more than 200 kilometres in a single day (higher than a single charge range of most electric cars). On top of that, EVs give a higher range within the city," he noted. If the car manufacturer is claiming a range of 300 kilometres, it would be close to 260-270 kilometres in the city, but around 180 kilometres if the car is running on the highway. "So, the problem is that this range anxiety comes from highway driving. It doesn't come from city driving. So, we don't need to worry too much about the cities," he stated.

Clustering several chargers at a single place -- at a place like a dhaba or any other place where a lot of people are stopping -- on the highway can take care of the worry of the customers, he mentioned. The PM E-Drive scheme, which came into effect from October, aims to establish a robust network of public charging stations, including 22,100 fast chargers for electric four-wheelers, 1,800 for electric buses, and 48,400 for electric three-wheelers and electric two-wheelers. These charging points would be installed in key cities with high electric vehicle penetration and along select highways. The total outlay for charging infrastructure under the scheme is Rs 2,000 crore.

Brar mentioned that whatever range anxiety that is present within the city is anyway being taken care of by the multiple public chargers that companies like Kia are establishing at their dealerships. "In the first phase, we have put 16 fast chargers, the highest one is the 210 kWh charger. The remaining 15 are 150 kWh chargers. Next year, in all tier one and tier two cities, we will be putting 60 to 90 kWh chargers, which are still faster than the other 30 kWh and 12 kWh chargers. So, we will have close to 200 chargers at our various dealerships in about 125 cities by the middle of next year," he stated.