STT Global signs MoU with T'gana to set up Rs 3,500 cr data centre campus

STT Global Data Centres India Pvt Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to establish a state-of-the-art data centre campus in the Meerkhanpet, Mucherla region, with an investment of Rs 3,500 crore.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Bruno Lopez, Group CEO of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), and other officials at the STT GDC office in Singapore.

The upcoming AI-ready data centre campus will feature cutting-edge technologies with a targeted capacity of up to 100 MW, offering ample scalability for future growth. It will be one of the largest data centre projects in the country, according to an official release on Saturday.

The project reaffirms STT GDC India's commitment to supporting the country's digital transformation and strengthens Telangana's position as a preferred destination for global technology infrastructure.

Welcoming the decision, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, I congratulate STT Global for making this decision. Hyderabad will soon emerge as the capital of data centres.

Bruno Lopez said, "We are honoured to work with the Government of Telangana to expand our presence in this dynamic state. With its progressive policies, strong infrastructure, and commitment to promoting technological innovation, Telangana has consistently demonstrated leadership in long-term digital initiatives. This collaboration aligns with our common goal of promoting economic growth, generating employment, and building a sustainable digital future." STT GDC India's expansion investment in Telangana is part of its broader vision to achieve a design capacity of 1 GW across India in the next decade, with an estimated investment of approximately USD 3.2 billion, the release added.

The company currently operates a data centre in HITEC City, Hyderabad. This new campus will further solidify its presence in the state, the release said.