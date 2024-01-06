Home / Companies / News / Probe alleged money siphoning by erstwhile promoters: Religare to ED

Probe alleged money siphoning by erstwhile promoters: Religare to ED

Multiple cases have been initiated towards the same and various agencies are investigating these transactions

RFL has promised its lenders that they will make all possible efforts to recover siphoned off funds and in line with the same, RFL has commissioned a forensic audit to trace assets/money trail
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 6:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) on Saturday said it has requested Enforcement Directorate to expedite investigation into money allegedly siphoned off by erstwhile promoters.

ED officials, on the basis of a complaint by the present management of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) -- a subsidiary of REL -- and pursuant to the ongoing investigation with respect to corporate loan book, collected relevant information/documents on January 5, 2024 to expedite the investigation as per request made by RFL recently, REL said in a filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

REL said it stands committed to recover the amount siphoned off from REL and its subsidiaries by the erstwhile promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Mohan Singh and their associates and affiliates.

Multiple cases have been initiated towards the same and various agencies are investigating these transactions.

RFL has promised its lenders that they will make all possible efforts to recover siphoned off funds and in line with the same, RFL has commissioned a forensic audit to trace assets/money trail.

Also Read

Religare Ent sinks 7% as Burman family makes open offer for 26% stake

Kedaara Capital backs decision made on ESOPs issued to Religare Chairperson

Burmans write to Sebi seeking probe into Religare share sale by chairperson

Sebi issues demand notices to 11 entities in Religare Enterprises case

Religare chief Rashmi Saluja claims corporate gender discrimination

VinFast to set up its first EV manufacturing unit worth $500 mn in India

Albula Investment Fund sells Swan Energy's shares worth Rs 157 crore

The sound of music: Music creators in India fail to hit the right note

Jupiter Wagons bags contract to make double-decker automobile carriers

Godrej Consumer expects to deliver mid-single digit volume growth in Q3

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ReligareEnforcement Directoratefunds

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story