Tata Motors' permanent employee strength rises after three years: Report



The average temporary headcount, on the other hand, decreased to 36,082 employees in FY23, from 40,717 employees in FY22, the company stated. The permanent employee strength of Tata Motors rose 11.14 per cent year-on-year in 2022-23 (FY23) to 81,811, after falling for three years, according to the company's annual report released.



The employee costs at Jaguar Land Rover -- which is part of Tata Motors -- increased by 6.2 per cent to Rs. 24,502 crore (£2,524 million) in FY23, from Rs. 23,058 crore (£2,265 million) in FY22, due to a rise in average headcount and annual increments, it mentioned. “Our employee costs increased by 9.2 per cent in 2022-23 to Rs. 33,655 crore from Rs. 30,809 crores in 2021-22, including the foreign currency translation impact from GBP (£) to Indian rupees," the company stated. GBP weakened as compared to the Indian rupee in FY23.