Prodapt Solutions aims to clock $1 bn revenue in 5-6 yrs: CEO Harsha Kumar

Prodapt currently has an employee base of 6,000 globally of which 4,500 are based out of India

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 4:22 PM IST
Witnessing a 25 per cent year-on-year growth rate, Prodapt Solutions India Pvt Ltd has targeted to garner revenues of USD 1 billion over the next five-six years, a top official said on Wednesday.

The company, an information technology service and consulting provider, was also looking at increasing the employee base to over 10,000 in the next few years, Chief Executive Officer Harsha Kumar said here.

With a majority of revenues contributed from North America, Canada, Latin American countries, and Europe, Kumar said Prodapt was also looking at entering new markets like Japan and Middle Eastern countries.

Prodapt currently has an employee base of 6,000 globally of which 4,500 are based out of India.

"The target revenue of USD 1 billion is in about 5-6 years. Significant investments are going on for business development, (entering) newer markets," Kumar told reporters.

Declining to reveal any figures, Kumar said the company has been recording a growth of CAGR 25 per cent year on year.

To a query, he said of the 6,000 employees about 4,500 are based out of India while the remaining are spread across other centres.
 

"Prodapt aims to expand global headcount to 10,000 people over the next two years. Expansion to supply top-notch, AI-ready talent for global delivery centres. The company's 50 per cent of employees are trained in Gen AI (artificial intelligence) and plans to expand to all," he said.

To nurture the talent at its Chennai office, company Chief Operating Officer Sriram Natarajan said it is setting up an India talent hub for Gen AI Engineering Services in Chennai.

The company has also unveiled a year-long transformation programme to accelerate training for freshers on hard and soft skills, and early exposure to critical prospects. Prodapt has rewired its HR function globally to have career development as a top priority, enabling employees to accelerate their careers, he said.

To a query, Kumar said North America and Latin American markets contribute two-thirds of the revenues, Europe one-third while the remaining spread across other countries.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceIT services

First Published: May 22 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

