Stocks to Watch today: Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, Infosys, LIC, Marico, RVNL

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded mostly higher on Wednesday, largely extending Tuesday’s gains, tracking advances on Wall Street after the S&P 500 closed at a record high.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading higher by 0.12 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.27 per cent. However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.79 per cent.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major broader index, the S&P 500, added 0.41 per cent to notch a record closing high on Tuesday, marking its fifth straight day of gains. Investor optimism ahead of megacap earnings reports was countered by a mixed reception to the latest earnings and a massive selloff in health insurer stocks. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.91 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.83 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session:

Tata Consumer Products: The Tata Group FMCG arm The Tata Group FMCG arm reported a 36.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit to ₹384.52 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹281.92 crore in the October–December quarter a year ago. This was led by volume growth from its India business. Its revenue from operations rose by 15.04 per cent to ₹5,112 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹4,443.56 crore in Q3FY25.

PC Jeweller: The company reported a The company reported a 28 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹190.10 crore in the quarter ended December from ₹147.96 crore reported in Q3FY25. The company’s total income rose to ₹900.51 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹683.44 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Marico: FMCG major Marico on Tuesday reported a FMCG major Marico on Tuesday reported a 12.03 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹447 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last fiscal, profit stood at ₹399 crore. On a sequential basis, profit increased by 6.43 per cent from ₹420 crore.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL): MOFSL reported its MOFSL reported its highest-ever operating PAT of ₹611 crore in Q3FY26 , growing 16 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. Total PAT (including treasury & OCI) at ₹721 crore is up 58 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. This was led by strong growth in the Asset & Private Wealth Management business. The firm’s board has also declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share.

Vishal Mega Mart: The company reported that its net profit rose 19.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹312.9 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹262.7 crore in Q3FY25. During the quarter under review, the company’s revenue witnessed a growth of 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,670 crore.

Vedanta: The mining major has informed the exchanges that its Committee of Directors has The mining major has informed the exchanges that its Committee of Directors has approved the sale of up to 6,70,00,000 equity shares of Hindustan Zinc (HZL) , representing 1.59 per cent of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of HZL, by way of an offer for sale.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC): The insurance behemoth has informed the exchanges that it has subscribed to 512,000 debentures of face value ₹100,000 each, amounting to ₹5,120 crore, of Bajaj Finance.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC): The company, through its joint venture companies with M/s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), Japan, has entered into shipbuilding contracts (SBCs) with M/s Samsung Heavy Industries, South Korea, for the construction of two state-of-the-art Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs) on January 27, 2026, according to an exchange filing submitted by the company.

Infosys: The IT giant has announced a strategic collaboration with Cursor, a leading AI-powered development platform, to help enterprises worldwide accelerate their AI value journey. As part of this collaboration, the companies will set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) to accelerate enterprise adoption of software engineering agents in the development of AI-native products.

Adani Power: The company’s management committee of the board, in its meeting held on January 27, 2026, has allotted 7,50,000 secured, listed, rated, taxable, non-cumulative, redeemable, non-convertible debentures, each bearing a face value of ₹1,00,000, aggregating to ₹7,500 crore for cash, in dematerialised form, on a private placement basis to identified investors.

Titagarh Rail Systems: Titagarh and ABB have signed an agreement to deliver propulsion for a 25 kV metro. The framework includes transfer of technology for TCMS for a 25 kV driverless metro and transfer of manufacturing of converters and traction motors under the Make in India policy of the Government of India.

Caplin Point Laboratories: Caplin Steriles, a subsidiary company of Caplin Point Laboratories, has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Methylprednisolone Acetate Injectable Suspension USP, 40 mg/mL and 80 mg/mL single-dose vials, a generic therapeutic equivalent version of the reference listed drug (RLD) DEPO-MEDROL from Pfizer Inc., USA.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): The company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) from South Central Railway for “Design, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning for OHE upgradation of existing 1x25 kV system to 2x25 kV at feeding system with feeder and earthing works in Ongole (OGL) (Incl) – Gudur (GDR) (Incl) section of Vijayawada Division under South Central Railway, total 154 RKM/462 TKM.”

InfoBeans Technologies: The company has launched its Insane SDD Accelerator, an AI-powered spec-driven development process enabling enterprises to turbocharge software delivery with up to 50 per cent faster cycles, halved production defects, and 70 per cent savings on dev days.

Q3FY26 results today

National Securities Depository (NSDL), Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharat Electronics, SBI Life Insurance Company, TVS Motor Company, Lodha Developers, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Phoenix Mills, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, Balkrishna Industries, Cochin Shipyard, ACC, Gland Pharma, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, TVS Holdings, Pine Labs, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, Piramal Pharma, LT Foods, Birlasoft, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, CSB Bank, ASK Automotive, Park Medi World, Arvind Fashions, ICRA, MAS Financial Services, and Samhi Hotels are among the companies scheduled to release their Q3FY26 results today.

GIFT Nifty futures indicate a favourable start for the benchmark Indian equity indices on Wednesday. The futures were quoted at 25,441, trading 59 points higher from the previous close at 07:12 AM.