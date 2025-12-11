Propel unveils India's largest next-gen e-tippers range, mobility solutions

Launch of four new electric tippers
1. 90CED — India’s first ultra-fast charging 90-tonne electric dumper, with a 34 cu.m struck volume and battery options ranging from 310 kWh to 650 kWh, delivering high productivity and uptime.
The machine offers safety systems such as ADAS Level 1, an electronic braking system, driver fatigue monitoring, fail-safe parking, a trunnion jack and an advanced human–machine interface with a smart infotainment suite, and meets Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) requirements.
2. 70CED — India’s first 8x4 mining tipper with a 25 cu.m rock body, designed for high-output mining and delivering higher payload per trip.
3. 560HEV-X — India’s first 8x4 construction tipper with a 25 cu.m box body, built for large-scale construction with higher capacity, advanced stability and fast charging.
4. 470MEV Gen-2 — India’s first 6x4 tipper with a 20 cu.m rock body, upgraded with higher carrying capacity, three battery pack options and DGMS compliance, ready for mainstream mining adoption.
- Real-time vehicle health and diagnostics
- Energy consumption insights
- Predictive maintenance analytics
- Fleet optimisation tools for multi-shift operations
