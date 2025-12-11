Propel unveils India's largest next-gen e-tippers range, mobility solutions

Propel Industries, a leading company in crushing and screening equipment and a pioneer in electric tipper manufacturing, has expanded its electric mining and construction portfolio with the unveiling of four new tipper models, an all-new connectivity platform and a comprehensive after-sales uptime solution.

The launch includes four new electric tippers — 90CED, 70CED, 560HEV-X and 470MEV Gen-2 — along with Pulse.ev, an all-new connectivity platform, and Pro EV Care, a comprehensive EV service programme.

Speaking on the launches, V. Senthilkumar, managing director, Propel Industries, said every new platform introduced responds to the real needs of heavy-duty mining and construction environments. “Our focus remains on productivity, long-term operating economics, reliability and safety. With these additions, we are strengthening India’s electric heavy-duty ecosystem and giving operators technologies they can trust in demanding conditions.”

Siddarth Kirtane, president, EV sales, marketing and service, added that the announcements reinforce Propel’s commitment to innovation, high productivity, zero-emission performance and future-ready heavy-duty mobility. “Since the start of EV truck sales in 2023, the brand has expanded its presence across coal, overburden, limestone, iron ore, stone quarry, marble and granite, and solid waste management segments. Propel trucks have cumulatively covered over 5 lakh operating hours and the first set of eight trucks have clocked 12,500 hours in two years, equivalent to 20 hours per day. This proves the reliability and uptime of Propel electric trucks.” Product highlights

Launch of four new electric tippers 1. 90CED — India’s first ultra-fast charging 90-tonne electric dumper, with a 34 cu.m struck volume and battery options ranging from 310 kWh to 650 kWh, delivering high productivity and uptime. The machine offers safety systems such as ADAS Level 1, an electronic braking system, driver fatigue monitoring, fail-safe parking, a trunnion jack and an advanced human–machine interface with a smart infotainment suite, and meets Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) requirements. 2. 70CED — India’s first 8x4 mining tipper with a 25 cu.m rock body, designed for high-output mining and delivering higher payload per trip. 3. 560HEV-X — India’s first 8x4 construction tipper with a 25 cu.m box body, built for large-scale construction with higher capacity, advanced stability and fast charging. 4. 470MEV Gen-2 — India’s first 6x4 tipper with a 20 cu.m rock body, upgraded with higher carrying capacity, three battery pack options and DGMS compliance, ready for mainstream mining adoption. Propel is offering an industry-leading 5,000-cycle battery warranty. The tippers use advanced lithium-ion batteries with an in-built battery firewall (automatic fire detection and suppression system). Through advanced engineering, innovative architecture and data-driven battery management systems, Propel has achieved strong battery reliability across varied operating conditions.