Home / Companies / News / Propel unveils India's largest next-gen e-tippers range, mobility solutions

Propel unveils India's largest next-gen e-tippers range, mobility solutions

Propel Industries expanded its electric mining and construction lineup with four new e-tippers, a next-generation connectivity platform and comprehensive EV service programme for heavy-duty operations

Propel Industries
Speaking on the launches, V. Senthilkumar, managing director, Propel Industries, said every new platform introduced responds to the real needs of heavy-duty mining and construction environments
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 1:38 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Propel Industries, a leading company in crushing and screening equipment and a pioneer in electric tipper manufacturing, has expanded its electric mining and construction portfolio with the unveiling of four new tipper models, an all-new connectivity platform and a comprehensive after-sales uptime solution.
 
The launch includes four new electric tippers — 90CED, 70CED, 560HEV-X and 470MEV Gen-2 — along with Pulse.ev, an all-new connectivity platform, and Pro EV Care, a comprehensive EV service programme.
 
Speaking on the launches, V. Senthilkumar, managing director, Propel Industries, said every new platform introduced responds to the real needs of heavy-duty mining and construction environments. “Our focus remains on productivity, long-term operating economics, reliability and safety. With these additions, we are strengthening India’s electric heavy-duty ecosystem and giving operators technologies they can trust in demanding conditions.”
 
Siddarth Kirtane, president, EV sales, marketing and service, added that the announcements reinforce Propel’s commitment to innovation, high productivity, zero-emission performance and future-ready heavy-duty mobility. “Since the start of EV truck sales in 2023, the brand has expanded its presence across coal, overburden, limestone, iron ore, stone quarry, marble and granite, and solid waste management segments. Propel trucks have cumulatively covered over 5 lakh operating hours and the first set of eight trucks have clocked 12,500 hours in two years, equivalent to 20 hours per day. This proves the reliability and uptime of Propel electric trucks.”
 
Product highlights
 

Launch of four new electric tippers

 

1. 90CED — India’s first ultra-fast charging 90-tonne electric dumper, with a 34 cu.m struck volume and battery options ranging from 310 kWh to 650 kWh, delivering high productivity and uptime.

 

The machine offers safety systems such as ADAS Level 1, an electronic braking system, driver fatigue monitoring, fail-safe parking, a trunnion jack and an advanced human–machine interface with a smart infotainment suite, and meets Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) requirements.

 

2. 70CED — India’s first 8x4 mining tipper with a 25 cu.m rock body, designed for high-output mining and delivering higher payload per trip.

 

3. 560HEV-X — India’s first 8x4 construction tipper with a 25 cu.m box body, built for large-scale construction with higher capacity, advanced stability and fast charging.

 

4. 470MEV Gen-2 — India’s first 6x4 tipper with a 20 cu.m rock body, upgraded with higher carrying capacity, three battery pack options and DGMS compliance, ready for mainstream mining adoption.

 
Propel is offering an industry-leading 5,000-cycle battery warranty. The tippers use advanced lithium-ion batteries with an in-built battery firewall (automatic fire detection and suppression system). Through advanced engineering, innovative architecture and data-driven battery management systems, Propel has achieved strong battery reliability across varied operating conditions.
 
Launch of Pulse.ev — next-generation connectivity platform
 
Propel introduced Pulse.ev, a digital ecosystem built in-house for electric mining and hauling operations. It provides:
  • Real-time vehicle health and diagnostics
  • Energy consumption insights
  • Predictive maintenance analytics
  • Fleet optimisation tools for multi-shift operations
 
Launch of Pro EV Care — comprehensive EV service programme
 
Pro EV Care is a five-tier service package designed to meet diverse customer needs and backed by an uptime assurance programme. It ensures predictable operating costs, lifecycle assurance for EV fleets and customisable on-site service tailored to operational requirements.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiGo cancels over 75 flights, CEO to appear before DGCA: Top updates

Embassy Developments sent to insolvency by NCLT; firm challenges order

Prudential sells 4.5% stake in ICICI Pru AMC for ₹4,900 cr ahead of IPO

SR Batliboi & Associates flags gaps in Apple GCC data backup, audit trails

Premium

Tata Steel doubles down on India with NINL expansion, Maharashtra push

Topics :Farm equipmentmining sectorconstruction firms

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story