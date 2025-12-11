IndiGo cancels over 75 flights, CEO to appear before DGCA: Top updates

Crisis-hit IndiGo's operations continued to return to normalcy on Thursday, with the airline claiming all destinations reconnected and on-time performance restored. On Thursday, IndiGo flight operations remained smooth, even as over 75 cancellations were reported at two airports.

Later today, IndiGo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers will appear before the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Here are the latest updates:

1. According to a PTI report, Bengaluru airport witnessed 60 IndiGo flight cancellations on Thursday morning, while at least 18 flights were cancelled at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport till 8 am.

2. In a statement, IndiGo said its operations have stabilised after recent network adjustments. The airline said it operated over 1,900 daily flights with minimal cancellations since December 8 and expects to run 1,950+ flights on Thursday.

3. Elbers is scheduled to appear before the aviation regulator around 3 pm today. The DGCA is reviewing the crisis that unfolded after widespread cancellations and has sought detailed data on IndiGo’s recent disruptions, restoration plans and crew management. 4. On Wednesday, IndiGo reduced its capacity and passenger unit revenue forecast for Q3, after the DGCA directed it to cut 10 per cent of its domestic winter schedule. The airline now expects third-quarter capacity to rise in the high single to low double digits, lower than its earlier guidance of high-teens growth. Passenger unit revenue is projected to see a mid–mid-single-digit decline, compared to an earlier outlook that anticipated broadly flat or slightly higher numbers, Reuters reported.