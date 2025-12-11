Prudential sells 4.5% stake in ICICI Pru AMC for ₹4,900 cr ahead of IPO

British insurer Prudential said on Thursday it has sold a 4.5 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management for ₹4,900 crore (about $545 million) ahead of the Indian fund manager's $1.2 billion IPO that opens on Friday.

The fund house is a joint venture between ICICI Bank, India's second-largest private lender, which holds 51 per cent, and Prudential, which owns the rest.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the family offices of Azim Premji and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and Indian insurers including SBI Life, HDFC Life and Go Digit General Insurance bought the shares from Prudential. ICICI Bank also bought shares worth 21.40 billion rupees.