Home / Companies / News / Proptech startup HouseEazy raises $1 million from investors as seed funding

Proptech startup HouseEazy raises $1 million from investors as seed funding

According to Housing.com data, proptech companies have received $ 4 billion in funding since 2009, helped by the rapid growth in the use of technologies in the real estate sector

PropShare, in June last year, raised $ 47 million from investors, including WestBridge Capital.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 4:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

HouseEazy, a vertical marketplace for resale homes, on Tuesday said it has raised $ 1 million (over Rs 8 crore) from investors as seed funding led by Antler.

Other notable investors in the round include India Accelerator, AC Ventures, Agility Ventures, Finvolve Ventures and industry veterans like Pirojsha Godrej (Executive Chairperson at Godrej Properties) and Sandeep Aggarwal (Founder at Droom), the company said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Seeking to bring trust, transparency and convenience to secondary real estate transactions, HouseEazy is building a full-stack, data-driven technology platform to provide the best prices and instant liquidity to sellers and title-checked, refurbished, ready-to-move-in homes to buyers.

HouseEazy founders Tarun Sainani and Deepak Bhatia, who previously worked together at Godrej Properties, bring over 25 years of combined experience in the real estate industry.

According to Housing.com data, proptech companies have received $ 4 billion in funding since 2009, helped by the rapid growth in the use of technologies in the real estate sector, especially since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November 2021, Bengaluru-based NoBroker.com raised $ 210 million from investors at $ 1 billion valuation to become the first unicorn in proptech sector.

PropShare, in June last year, raised $ 47 million from investors, including WestBridge Capital.

In June this year, HDFC Capital-backed proptech firm Reloy, which helps realtors in generating referral sales, raised nearly $ 1 million crore from investors to expand its business.

Property Pistol, which is into real estate advisory services, has raised Rs 45 crore from investors including ICICI Bank and Baring Private Equity Partners. Landeed, a search engine for property title, has raised $ 8.3 million (over Rs 67 crore) to expand its business.

Crib, which was formed in 2022 and provides tech solutions to entities running hostels and coliving centres for students and working professionals, has raised over $ 2.2 million so far from investors. Co-living operator Settl. has also raised funds from investors including ah! Ventures and We Founder Circle.

Also Read

Top 5 government schemes for startups in India to support entrepreneurs

CREDAI to help over 13,000 builders in adoption of proptech solutions

Naredco-Maha to set up Rs 50 cr proptech fund to support realty startups

VC investment in Indian startups declines by 76.4% YoY in H1 2023: Report

Startup funding in 2023 lowest in 5 yrs as big-ticket deals dip: Report

Thai acquisition offers additional growth engine for Devyani International

Jubilant FoodWorks appoints Suman Hegde as exec VP, chief financial officer

JTL Industries' board approves Rs 1,200 crore investment proposal

JSW Steel arm Periama acquires JSW USA, purchases remaining 10% stake

JB Pharma, Novartis ink Rs 1,089 cr deal for select ophthalmology brands

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Real Estate Housing marketindia startupstartup ecosystem

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story