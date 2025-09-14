Prosus backs 3 AI startups in 4 months, accelerates India investments

Dutch technology investor Prosus is accelerating its artificial intelligence (AI) investments in India, betting that a new wave of AI-powered startups will drive the next phase of growth in one of the world’s largest digital markets, even as global economic headwinds pressure other sectors.

The Netherlands-based firm, which has invested nearly $9 billion in India across companies such as food-delivery major Swiggy and e-commerce platform Meesho, has made three AI investments in four months—including education platform Arivihan and developer tool CodeKarma—as it positions AI as a central pillar of its India strategy.

“What we are noticing on the ground is an entirely different wave of technology dissipating, and that is sort of immune to macroeconomic cycles. This is very similar to how mobile or cloud computing dissipated across the economy,” Dhruv Gupta, investor, Prosus India, told Business Standard. “We are speaking to AI companies almost every day, and these are across B2B, B2C, consumer, SaaS, etc.”

The investment spree began in May with Deccan AI, a startup that provides high-quality data for AI model training and evaluations, supporting companies like Google and Snowflake through a 500,000+ freelancer network. In July, Prosus backed Arivihan, an AI-driven tutoring platform from Indore offering affordable coaching for school students, focused on Tier II and Tier III cities. Prosus led the $4.2 million pre-Series A round alongside Accel. Most recently, CodeKarma, a Bengaluru-based developer productivity tool, raised $2.5 million in a pre-seed round from Prosus and Accel. With 500 million internet users and diverse languages, India presents unique opportunities. Gupta said many founders are now building AI companies for global markets from the outset.

The democratisation of large language models has lowered barriers, enabling faster innovation across sectors such as e-commerce, travel, and software development. Gupta did not reveal Prosus’s AI allocation but said, “We continue to remain very bullish. In terms of our activity, it looks like it will remain pretty high for next year.” He pointed to India’s distinct market dynamics, particularly in education and healthcare, which require localised solutions different from US markets. “I believe there is a strong opportunity here, regardless of what is happening in Silicon Valley,” Gupta said. He highlighted Arivihan, which targets students in India’s Tier II and Tier III cities. The startup’s ability to localise—such as training models in Hinglish (a Hindi-English mix)—stood out, alongside strong early user growth.

While Gupta acknowledged it is too early to assess unit economics, he pointed to sharply declining large language model costs. Citing success stories such as Meesho and Rapido, he noted that companies targeting price-sensitive segments can build profitable models if they solve deeply rooted problems with strong execution. "There is a willingness to pay for quality solutions, even in smaller cities," Gupta said. "If Arivihan continues delivering, the monetisation will follow." At a time when competitors such as Tiger Global, Peak XV, and Accel are also chasing AI deals in India, Prosus claims its edge is investing from its balance sheet, offering patient capital and flexibility without the pressure of fund cycles.

The firm also leverages its in-house AI expertise, anchored by a dedicated team in Amsterdam that supports its global portfolio. “Our operating companies, especially in e-commerce, benefit from practical AI deployment experience,” Gupta said. Prosus uses its international footprint to help founders tap cross-market insights and networks. For instance, CodeKarma could leverage Prosus’s presence in Latin America and Eastern Europe, while successful models from those regions could inform new opportunities in India. Deccan AI may also benefit directly from Prosus’s internal AI requirements, further deepening partnership potential. Gupta said India’s regulatory environment for AI remains favourable, with government support playing a pivotal role in encouraging innovation and investment.

“I think the regulatory regime has so far been very favourable,” Gupta said. “The government has also taken proactive steps, whether it is formalising funds for deep-tech startups, creating a semiconductor fund, or developing a vision for sovereign AI, which includes compute, GPU access, etc.” The AI push aligns with Prosus’s broader ambitions. During his India visit in May, Fabricio Bloisi, group chief executive officer of Prosus, said the firm plans to grow the value of its India portfolio fivefold to $50 billion in the coming years, backed by a few billion dollars in fresh investments. The strategy centres on deepening its presence in core sectors and scaling its ecosystem-focused approach.