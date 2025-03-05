Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / PSMC working to bring semiconductor fab construction companies to India

PSMC working to bring semiconductor fab construction companies to India

PSCM, which has partnered with Tata Group to build the country's first semiconductor chip manufacturing facility at Dholera in Gujarat, is collaborating with the latter on multiple fronts, Chu said

pli micro chip semiconductor
Representative Picture
Aashish Aryan
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 9:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) is “actively working” to bring semiconductor fab construction companies to India from Taiwan to build India’s semiconductor ecosystem, the company’s president Martin Chu said.
 
Speaking during the inaugural session of the four-day India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) Vision Summit 2025 in Gandhinagar, Chu said that India had created a “welcoming environment” for international companies such as PSMC, thereby fostering an ecosystem which would be conducive to innovation and investment.
 
PSCM, which has partnered with Tata Group to build the country’s first semiconductor chip manufacturing facility at Dholera in Gujarat, is collaborating with the latter on multiple fronts, Chu said.
 
“We are proud to partner with Tata Electronics to build India’s first commercial 12-inch wafer fab in Dholera. We have already begun collaborating on multiple fronts, from fab construction and technology transfer, to talent development and ecosystem building,” he said.
 
The Tata Group-PSMC joint venture is building the chip manufacturing facility at Dholera in Gujarat for an investment of roughly $11 billion. It is the only chip manufacturing facility in India so far to have been approved to receive Central and state government sops and incentives under the India Semiconductor Mission.
 
Apart from this chip manufacturing facility, the government has also approved four chip packing, assembly and testing units, of which three are located in Gujarat, while one is located in Guwahati.
 
Chu said that his company was also working to encourage more international players in the semiconductor ecosystem to come work in India and support the development of local raw material and finished goods suppliers.

Also Read

TSMC to announce $100 bn investment in US chip plants over next 4 years

Semiconductor sector vital for economic growth and technology: US consulate

India must make itself quantum secure, says HCL Co-founder Ajai Chowdhry

BS Manthan: HCL's Ajai Chowdhry to share views on semiconductor play

AI chipmaker Nvidia gives 'underwhelming' report after 2 years of blowouts

 
Earlier on Wednesday, Tata Electronics and PSMC signed a memorandum of understanding with Taiwanese fabless chip manufacturer Himax. As a part of the MoU, Tata Electronics will make display chips for Himax from its Dholera facility, which is currently under construction.
 
The three entities together will work on end-to-end production of display semiconductor solutions such as chip design to manufacturing and packaging, as well as electronics manufacturing services (EMS) for their customers.  
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IHC Capital's arm sells Adani Enterprises shares for Rs 1,832 crore

Aiming for 100% PC manufacturing in India in next 3 years: Lenovo

Premium

Kandhari Global is open to buying out more bottling plants from HCCB

Air India sacks trainer pilot after probe into whistleblower claims

Tata Electronics to set up display chip manufacturing unit in Gujarat

Topics :semiconductorsemiconductor industry

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story