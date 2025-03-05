Kandhari Global is open to buying out more bottling plants from HCCB

Kandhari Global Beverages is open to acquiring more bottling plants from Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages. This comes after the company which is an exclusive franchisee partner for Coca-Cola in six states and three union territories in the country.

“We would love to make any acquisition to do business with Coca-Cola. It is the best thing that has happened to us. This is the fourth leg of their enfranchising, and we feel humbled that in every stretch of their enfranchising, they have considered us to be their long term partners,” Varinder Pal Singh Kandhari, Managing Director of Kandhari Global Beverages told Business Standard in an interview.

He further added that the company is also looking to go global without divulging any specific details on its global expansion plans. The company is currently in the process of acquiring HCCB’s plant in Northern Gujarat, (Sanand) which is reportedly being bought out for around Rs 2,000 crore. Singh without mentioning the deal size said that this is the largest deal by any independent bottler in the country, so far. While talking about funding the acquisition and further acquisitions and expansion, he said that it will be a mix of debt and equity. “It depends on the size of the responsibility we are taking on. Banks have been very forthcoming and always stood by us in every addition we have done and every expansion we've done over the last 33 years,” Singh said.

Parts of Delhi/ NCR, parts of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and now with this re franchising it enters North Gujarat and Diu. Coca-Cola’s plan to sell is part of its global plan to go asset light. In December, HCCB announced that it was selling a 40 per cent stake to Jubilant Bhartia Group. Singh added that it is close to opening its biggest bottling plant in Jammu and Kashmir and added that the plant is expected to be operational from next month itself. While talking about demand, he said that the company is a market leader in the states it is operating in currently. Kandhari Global Beverages only entered the Rajasthan market last year and Singh is hopeful of becoming a leader in the state in the next few years.

