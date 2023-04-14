PTC India appoints 3 former IAS officers as independent directors

Power trading solutions provider PTC India has appointed three retired officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) as independent directors of the company.

The company has also appointed Mahendra Kumar Gupta as a nominee director of NHPC.

In a statement, PTC India informed about the appointments of Rashmi Verma, Jayant Dasgupta and Narendra Kumar as independent directors of the company with effect from Thursday.

The appointments are subject to the approval of the shareholders, it stated.

Rajib K Mishra, Chairman & Managing Director, PTC India, said: "We are delighted to welcome the three new independent directors having credible experience and impeccable career record."



Rashmi Verma, a former IAS officer from 1982 batch, has 36 years of experience in various sectors, including tourism and textiles.

In over 37 years of experience, Dasgupta, a 1981-batch retired IAS officer, has served as chief adviser to Bihar State Planning Board and ambassador to the World Trade Organisation. He also served as secretary, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

Narendra Kumar, a retired IAS officer from 1988 batch, has served as Financial Commissioner, Government of NCT of Delhi, and Managing Director of Delhi State Financial & Development Corporation.

"There deep and diversified experience will be of great value to the company. We are not only fully complaint as per SEBI LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) but also on the sound footing of ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) vision implementation," Mishra added.