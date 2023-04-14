Home / Companies / News / Bharat Petroleum gets MP state government approval for refinery expansion

Bharat Petroleum will invest 430 billion rupees ($5.27 billion) to 500 billion rupees for the two projects, adding that the petrochemical project would start production by fiscal year 2027-28

BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 3:09 PM IST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian state-owned oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd on Friday said it had received approval from the Madhya Pradesh state government for expanding its Bina refinery and setting up a petrochemical project.

Bharat Petroleum will invest 430 billion rupees ($5.27 billion) to 500 billion rupees for the two projects, adding that the petrochemical project would start production by fiscal year 2027-28.

($1 = 81.6580 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Topics :Bharat Petroleum CorporationBharat PetroleumMadhya PradeshRefinery

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

